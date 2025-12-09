Cohere Health Policy Studio™ Accelerates Interoperability and Policy Management for Health Plans

New solution modernizes policy management to advance automation, strengthen compliance, and elevate provider trust

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health® , the leader in clinical intelligence solutions for health plans, announced the launch of Cohere Policy Studio™ , a comprehensive medical policy management solution that automates how health plans create, manage, and deploy clinical policies. This fundamentally new approach turns disconnected, static medical policies into digitized, structured assets that can serve as a single source of truth. Cohere Policy Studio supports more consistent and reliable clinical decision-making, promotes interoperability, and helps enhance compliance and operational efficiency.

As the industry faces increasing demand for greater interoperability and transparency, static policy documents present significant operational challenges. Without digitized, structured policies, health plans cannot effectively automate authorization workflows in a meaningful way. Additionally, they can't meet CMS interoperability requirements or fulfill the goals outlined in AHIP's 2025 pledge to standardize electronic prior authorization, enhance transparency, and expand real-time response capabilities.

"Health plans are under tremendous pressure to modernize their policy management practices, but the infrastructure to do so simply didn't exist before," said Matt Parker, chief product officer at Cohere Health. "Cohere Policy Studio eliminates the technical complexity and manual burden of policy digitization, so a health plan's policies are automatically configured to support critical workstreams from interoperable authorization workflows to public transparency websites."

Policy Studio serves as a centralized hub for the entire policy lifecycle, using precision AI to convert unstructured policy documents (e.g., PDFs) into structured formats, with extensive workflow management and automatic version tracking.

Once policies are finalized, Policy Studio powers essential capabilities, including API-ready files for interoperability compliance, procedure code search tools, public policy websites, and automated approval rules for utilization management and automation solutions. By connecting all policy extensions to a single source, Policy Studio minimizes drift that may lead to compliance vulnerabilities and provider frustration.

Policy Studio, designed to help health plans move beyond basic compliance to achieve operational excellence, is now available. Learn more at coherehealth.com/utilization-management/policy-studio.

