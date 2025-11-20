Cohere Health Ranked Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Triple-digit revenue growth fueled by product innovation and accelerating demand for its clinical intelligence platform

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health® , the leader in clinical intelligence solutions for health plans, today announced it ranked No. 218 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The ranking is based on percentage revenue growth from fiscal years 2021 through 2024.

Cohere Health's strong performance during this period was driven by the rapid adoption of its clinical intelligence platform, Cohere Unify™, which transforms prior authorization into a collaborative, evidence-based process that improves provider experience and patient care access. The company's growth reflects increasing demand from health plans seeking clinical AI-powered solutions that reduce administrative burden, strengthen provider relationships, support regulatory compliance, and ultimately improve health outcomes for members.

"Our progress over the past several years reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward intelligent and truly collaborative payer-provider interactions," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO, Cohere Health. "We began by reimagining prior authorization as a lever for better patient care, provider experiences, and efficiency with clinician-led AI. That same foundation is now bolstering our evolution into payment integrity and, beyond payments, other complex healthcare decision-making processes. It is an honor to be recognized by Deloitte alongside other leading innovators helping redefine how our industries work smarter and deliver greater value."

Cohere Health's recognition by Deloitte is reinforced by significant continued momentum. In 2025, the company launched its Payment Integrity Suite and acquired ZignaAI–bridging the gap between utilization management (UM) and payments–and secured $90 million in Series C funding to meet growing demand and accelerate innovation. As it looks ahead, the company is expanding its platform to support more real-time operations, richer clinical data capture, and smarter downstream operations and automation to further improve care quality and payer-provider collaboration.

Cohere Health's precision agentic AI technology, trained on large-scale clinical data, enables real-time decisions for at least 80% of prior authorization requests and supports clinicians and coding experts across UM, clinical validation, and payment integrity operations. Between 2021 and 2024, Cohere Health also added and expanded partnerships with leading health plans–including Humana, Geisinger, and regional Blue Cross plans–underscoring its role as a trusted partner in driving operational efficiency, decision-making precision, and better access to care.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte private & emerging client portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants–demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

For more information about Cohere Health, visit coherehealth.com

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies–both public and private–in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform delivers AI-powered solutions that streamline access to quality care by improving payer-provider collaboration, cost containment, and healthcare economics. Cohere Health works with over 660,000 providers and handles over 12 million prior authorization requests annually. Its AI auto-approves up to 90% of requests for millions of health plan members. The company has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers (2022-2025), and is a Top 5 LinkedIn™ Startup for 2023 & 2024.

Media Contact

Brynn Spicher

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cohere Health