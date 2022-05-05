Cohere Health Receives 2022 KLAS Points of Light Award

Successful collaboration honored for reducing the burden of prior authorization and speeding patient access to quality care

BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cohere Health, a recognized leader in utilization management (UM) technology, was named a winner of the KLAS 2022 Points of Light award, which recognizes successful payer, provider, and vendor collaborations that reduce cost and inefficiency and deliver a better patient experience. KLAS recognized Cohere's intelligent UM collaboration platform for improving access and quality of care while enabling medical expense savings for payers and administrative time savings for providers.

This year, KLAS awarded fourteen collaborations with a Points of Light award, validating all submissions via a standard set of questions administered during in-depth interviews. A collaboration between Cohere , Humana, and two provider organizations was selected for automating the prior authorization process and incorporating suggested care plans into the provider workflow. Cohere's UM collaboration platform uses transparent, AI-enabled clinical recommendations to align patients, physicians, and health plans on evidence-based care plans to improve clinical outcomes and reduce unnecessary variations in care.

"We are honored to receive this award, as it further validates our mission to provide the technology health plans and physicians need to identify and commit to an optimal care plan for every patient," said Siva Namasivayam, CEO of Cohere Health. "When payers and providers collaborate to share clinical data and policy information, prior authorization can go beyond simply saying 'yes' or 'no' to a requested service. It can be a catalyst for improving the patient's access to high-value care services, and driving better outcomes."



KLAS is a global healthcare IT research firm dedicated to improving healthcare delivery by gathering data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment. The company's Payer/Provider Initiative is intended to reduce the friction between payer and provider organizations by facilitating greater trust and alignment on mutual goals. The annual KLAS Points of Light awards are given to payers, providers, and IT vendors whose close cooperation led to shared outcomes, most commonly in the areas of prior authorization and value-based care.



The Cohere collaboration was recognized in these categories:

Improved care quality: For lowering surgery complication rates and shifting procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings

Improved patient experience: For enabling faster access to care for patients

Improved efficiency: For reducing medical documentation and significantly reducing the administrative burden for payers

Improved provider experience: For reducing peer-to-peer reviews and enabling providers to spend less time on the prior authorization process

Improved financial results: For creating medical expense savings for payers

Cohere will be presented with the KLAS Points of Light award during the annual KLAS Payer/Provider Summit on May 24 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Last week, Cohere was also honored with a selection to the Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare list for 2022, which highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that support professional growth, employee engagement, and diversity within the workforce.

About Cohere

Cohere Health drives collaborative utilization management (UM) by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere's digital UM collaboration platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a winner of the TripleTree iAward and has been named to both Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

