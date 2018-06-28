Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coherent-inc-to-present-at-the-cjs-securities-inc-18th-annual-new-ideas-summer-conference-300674427.html

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coherent.com

