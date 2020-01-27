Coherent Port Shipments on DWDM Systems Are Forecast to Reach 1.3 Million by 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, coherent port shipments on DWDM systems are forecast to reach 1.3 million by 2024. A major share of these port shipments will operate at 400 Gbps.

"We are projecting coherent port shipments on DWDM systems to grow at an 18 percent CAGR," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Further igniting this market will be all the new, higher baud rate coherent line cards entering the market this year that will set the path for many more years of growth. On a capacity shipment basis, we think the highest share of coherent line cards will be operating at 400 Gbps, a wavelength speed that will have the perfect balance of capacity, performance, and price in both metro and long haul networks," continued Yu.

Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report:

Total Optical Transport market consisting of Multiservice Multiplexers and WDM systems are forecast to reach nearly $18 billion by 2024.

by 2024. Deployment of WDM systems in metro applications is projected to drive over half of the WDM market over the next five years.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Optical Transport industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments, wavelength shipments (by speed up to 800 Gbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers, and optical switch equipment. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

