Coherix Opens New Adhesive-Dispensing Vision Center in Europe

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix is opening a new training and product-development facility in Sinsheim, Germany.

The new Coherix Vision Center is designed to support adhesive-dispensing programs at major electronics and automotive assembly plants throughout Europe.

Coherix President Juergen Dennig checks a dispensing system equipped with the company’s 3D technology at the company’s new Sinsheim Vision Center.

The facility is equipped with robotic and adhesive-dispensing systems from Kuka, Fanuc, Intec, Durr, Vieweg and Viscotec. Coherix 3D laser-based inspection systems use machine learning, artificial intelligence and process control software to manage the application of adhesives at assembly line speeds.

Coherix is a rapidly growing high-tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive process control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

