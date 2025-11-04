Coherix Plans Major Expansion to Meet Growing Product Demand

Company provides industry-first process-control systems for precision dispensing of sealants and adhesives in the automotive and electronics industries

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix is expanding its production and product development facilities to meet a growing demand for AI-based quality-control systems to control the application of adhesives in the assembly of automotive and electronics products.

The move to a new 25,000-square-foot North American manufacturing, product-development and headquarters facility at 1168 Oak Valley Drive in Ann Arbor will be completed by year's end. (Coherix currently is located at 3980 Ranchero Drive.)

Nicholas Switalski, a Coherix dispensing system engineer, programs a Yamaha robot for use with a Coherix 3D inspection system.

The nearly one-million-dollar expansion will increase production space by 5,000-square-feet and add 5,000-square-feet for engineering, software development, training and customer service.

Craig Manning, vice president of operations, product development and accounting, said workspace will nearly double and allow the addition of 10 to 15 engineering and product-development jobs over the next year.

The facility's new Innovation Center will include 10 robot stations outfitted with a range of dispensing equipment, technical training facilities and a product demonstration-and-service area for customers.

"This is a game-changing move for Coherix," Manning said. "It will allow us to keep pace with customer demand for our industry-leading products, speed the further development of a full range of new precision dispensing technology and help us attract needed engineering talent."

A pioneer in the development of 3D Computer Vision enabled adaptive-process-control technology, Coherix provides high-performance adhesive-dispensing process control technology to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and system integrators in a variety of industries.

The company offers the only manufacturing technology capable of automatically inspecting and controlling the application of adhesives and sealants at assembly-line speeds. Its 3D laser-based quality-control systems are equipped with machine-learning, artificial-intelligence and process-control software proven to deliver savings of 25 percent in labor and material.

Coherix Chairman and CEO Dwight Carlson noted that the use of adhesives in manufacturing is growing rapidly, especially in the assembly of automotive, electronics and batteries. Nearly 30,000 people are employed in manufacturing sealants and adhesives in North America alone with a market size valued at more than $22 billion.

"There's also a growing demand for mechanical engineers as well as training for engineers currently involved with adhesives and sealants," Carlson added. "Coherix is working with Eastern Michigan University, various trade organizations and our customers to meet those needs.

"The development and maintenance of trouble-free dispensing systems is an extremely complex process that includes robots, fixturing, adhesive-dispensing equipment and process-control systems along with a host of other factors. It's been an art form up until now, but we're injecting more science and inter-company cooperation into the process."

Coherix has launched a workshop program to help improve the use of adhesives and sealants in product manufacturing. Co-sponsored by the Engineering and Manufacturing Alliance (EMA), more than 100 system integrators, robot suppliers, dispensing equipment suppliers, material suppliers and end users are expected to attend the program this year to discuss issues related to adhesive dispensing in manufacturing environments.

The company also is working with Eastern Michigan University (EMU) in Ypsilanti to develop "factory-of-the-future" manufacturing technology and support education programs for mechanical engineering students.

The three-year program at the university's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology focuses on precision-manufacturing applications in the growing field of adhesive-dispensing technology and is supported by a $385,000 grant from Coherix.

Coherix earlier this year also introduced an industry-first service program to help its customers maintain robotic adhesive-dispensing systems. Coherix provides training, technical assistance and on-site support.

Jared Rogers, the company's applications engineering manager, helped develop Coherix CARES. He notes that while high-speed adhesive-dispensing systems are essential, they also are difficult to maintain because they often involve various system integrators along with a variety of robot and dispensing-equipment suppliers.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive process control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

