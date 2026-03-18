Coherix to Host Open House at New Ann Arbor Headquarters in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix will host a luncheon open-house program at its new Ann Arbor headquarters and innovation center for customers, suppliers and university partners on Thursday and Friday, April 9 and 10.

The new 25,000-square-foot North American manufacturing, product-development and headquarters facility is located at 1168 Oak Valley Drive. The one-million-dollar move from the company's previous Ann Arbor location on Ranchero Drive added 10,000 square feet for engineering, software development and customer service to meet growing demand for Coherix AI-based quality-control systems.

Three open-house sessions are available for guests to attend. A program schedule and registration information is available on the company's website at https://coherix.com/coherix-open-house-2026/.

Coherix is a rapidly growing company that has pioneered in the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing technology in the automotive and electronics industries.

Chairman and CEO Dwight Carlson said the move will help Coherix keep pace with rapidly growing global demand for its products. The move has nearly doubled available workspace and allows for the addition of 10 to 15 engineering and product-development jobs over the next 12 months.

The facility's Innovation Center includes 10 robot stations outfitted with a range of dispensing equipment that will help speed the development of new adhesive dispensing technology as well as a product demonstration-and-service area for customers.

Coherix offers the only manufacturing technology capable of automatically inspecting and controlling the application of adhesives and sealants at assembly-line speeds. Its 3D laser-based quality-control systems are equipped with machine-learning, artificial-intelligence and process-control software proven to deliver savings of 25 percent in labor and material.

To meet a growing need for mechanical engineers as well as training for engineers currently involved with adhesives and sealants, Coherix is working closely with Eastern Michigan University, the University of Michigan, various trade organizations and its customers.

Coherix also has developed a workshop program to help improve the use of adhesives and sealants in product manufacturing. Co-sponsored by the Engineering and Manufacturing Alliance (EMA), more than 100 system integrators, robot suppliers, dispensing equipment suppliers, material suppliers and end users have attended the program over the past year.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high-tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive-process-control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

SOURCE Coherix