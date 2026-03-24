Global Demand for Advanced Adhesive-Dispensing Systems is Growing

Automotive, consumer electronics and medical systems manufacturers still face challenges implementing new AI, machine-learning and process-control technologies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence and adaptive process-control technologies are driving global demand for adhesive dispensing and inspection systems that can virtually eliminate downtime and scrappage.

"The use of AI, 3D computer vision and new process-control software is revolutionizing how automakers, consumer-electronics producers and medical-equipment manufacturers dispense adhesives and sealants on their assembly lines," Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO, told attendees at The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) this week at Nashville's convention center.

He added, however, that the introduction of cost-saving technology could be slowed due to a shortage of mechanical engineers familiar with dispensing technology, the need for more cooperation among dispensing-system suppliers and a lack of university-level training programs focused on adhesives.

"New technology, training and cooperation among dispensing-industry suppliers could save manufacturers billions of dollars," he said. "Artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision and process-control software will be key enablers."

Carlson said more than 30,000 new automated adhesive-dispensing systems will be installed this year on electronic product assembly lines globally. The auto industry also will add more than 8,000 new systems on production lines globally. Fifty percent or more of those systems could benefit from AI and process-control technology.

He noted that Coherix has invested more than 100-million dollars and one million engineering hours in the development of industry-first adaptive-process-control and adhesive-inspection technologies.

"Much more needs to be done in our industry to increase the number of engineers familiar with adhesive and sealant technology and to improve communications among dispensing-system suppliers," he said. "At Coherix, we've developed programs to address both of these issues and encourage others to do the same."

The company today is working with Eastern Michigan University (EMU) in Ypsilanti to provide engineering students with experience in programming industrial robots to dispense adhesives. A major part of the students' work takes place in a computer-vision lab made possible by a $385,000 grant from the company. Four EMU mechanical engineering graduates have found work at Coherix as well.

The Ann Arbor-based company also has developed a quarterly workshop program in cooperation with the Engineering and Manufacturing Alliance to improve communications among engineers representing automakers, electronic-component manufacturers, robotics companies, dispensing system producers and system integrators.

"The development of trouble-free dispensing systems is an extremely complex process involving industrial robots, adhesive-dispensing equipment, process-control software and fast-moving assembly lines," Carlson pointed out. "It's been an art form up until now, but we're trying to inject more science and inter-company cooperation into the process with our workshop program."

About Max

The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) has been scheduled for March 24-26 at the Music City Center in Nashville. It is a manufacturing-industry trade conference organized by several BNP Media publications, including ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality Magazine, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI) and Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN).

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high-tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive-process-control software technology for the automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

SOURCE Coherix