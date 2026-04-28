Coheso Announces AI Enhancements Across Slack, Teams, Outlook, and Gmail

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coheso, the AI-native legal front door and work management platform for in-house legal and compliance teams, today announced a series of recent AI-native enhancements across its Slack, Teams, Outlook, and Gmail integrations. The updates make it easier for organizations to connect the channels employees use every day with structured legal intake and work management.

Many legal requests still begin informally in a quick chat or email to in-house counsel. That has long created a tradeoff between asking employees to leave their workflow to fill out a form and allowing requests to arrive unstructured for legal to sort out later. Coheso's AI now interprets the content and context of the original message in Slack, Teams, Outlook, or Gmail, identifies the right intake workflow, and populates request forms automatically, reducing manual effort while preserving the structure legal needs. From there, Coheso keeps the related conversation synced with the request so that, while legal can triage through the Coheso platform, business can still work in chat and email.

In Slack and Teams, employees can also ask routine questions directly in the flow of work, and Coheso's AI determines whether an interaction should be addressed through self-service or converted into formal legal work. The result is faster answers for the business and fewer routine interruptions for legal.

Coheso has also expanded its AI agent capabilities for legal and business teams. As part of automated workflows originating from Slack, Teams, Outlook, or Gmail, these agents can take on a wide range of tasks, from extracting key details to reviewing submissions against internal guidelines. When appropriate, agents can respond directly to business users within these same integrations, combining faster self-service with more intelligent escalation.

By capturing requests more consistently across the organization, regardless of where they originate, Coheso gives General Counsels and business leaders a more complete view of how work is flowing through the department, where demand is increasing, and the measurable impact legal is having across the business.

"Legal teams need structure around incoming work, but the business is going to keep working in email and chat," said Chirag Mehta, Head of Product and Co-Founder of Coheso. "Our recent AI enhancements make those channels far more effective by helping Coheso understand intent, capture context, guide users into the right workflow, and reduce the manual effort required to get legal work into the system."

Taken together, these enhancements reflect Coheso's broader approach to legal operations: meeting the business where it already works while giving legal a centralized system for triage, ownership, and follow-through. The result is a better experience for employees and a stronger foundation for managing growing volumes of requests.

Demos are available upon request through https://www.coheso.ai/

About Coheso

Coheso is an AI-native legal front door and work management platform for in-house legal and compliance teams. The platform combines centralized intake, including automated responses to routine questions, an efficient workflow for complex cross-functional tasks, and agentic capabilities that enable work to move forward automatically. Headquartered in New York, the company is backed by leading venture capital firms including Tola Capital, Crew Capital, Character, and FirsthandVC, as well as Carnegie Mellon University.

Contact:

Manish Agnihotri

Co-Founder & Head of Artificial Intelligence

[email protected]

+1 646-452-4490

SOURCE Coheso, Inc.