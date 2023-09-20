COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEY ANDREW B. GLAAB NAMED TO 2023 NEXTGEN 40 UNDER 40 LIST BY MONITOR DAILY

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is pleased to announce that Attorney Andrew B. Glaab has been named to the 2023 NextGen Leaders 40 Under 40 List.

The NextGen Leaders 40 Under 40 List, published annually by Monitor Daily, spotlights emerging talents in the equipment finance space and highlights individuals who are pioneering innovative paths within the industry. Monitor Daily is recognized as the authoritative publication within the equipment finance sector.

As head of the in-house collections group at Cohn & Dussi, Glaab practices business and corporate law with a concentration on commercial collections, judgment enforcement, replevins, asset location and recovery, loan restructuring and workouts, creditors' bankruptcy, and contract drafting. He is responsible for overseeing training and compliance to ensure that the firm delivers clients first-class customer care.

Dedicated to the legal profession and broader legal community, Glaab is actively involved in the Massachusetts Bar Association, Essex County Bar Association, and the Greater Lynn Bar Association. He is also a valued member of the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), Lease Enforcement Attorney Network (LEAN), Alternative Finance Bar Association (AFBA), the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), and the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI).

Glaab is a recent graduate of the Massachusetts Bar Association's Leadership Academy, where he served on a panel to educate young lawyers about best practices for client management. In addition to Monitor Daily's Next Gen Leaders List, Glaab was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List in 2022 and 2023 and to the Boston Magazine Top Lawyers List in 2022.

He holds a B.A. from Kent State University and a J.D. from New England School of Law, where he served as a mentor and a student ambassador. He is admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. In addition, he holds a certification in the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

About Cohn & Dussi
Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

