COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEY WILLIAM J. DELANEY NAMED TO 2023 SUPER LAWYERS LIST

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi LLC is proud to announce that Attorney William J. Delaney was recognized by Super Lawyers for 2023.

Delaney, Counsel at Cohn & Dussi, has been named to the Super Lawyers list for Bankruptcy every year since 2008. Only 5 percent of lawyers are named each year. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations by practice area.

Delaney, who practices out of the firm's Rhode Island office, is a commercial attorney specializing in business bankruptcy. He has had an active role as an attorney in many of the significant commercial and insolvency law cases in Rhode Island over the past 34 years and has been a Receiver and Special Master in Rhode Island Superior Court proceedings for over 28 years.

Delaney is highly involved in legal education, serving as an Adjunct Professor of Law at several universities and teaching various courses related to commercial law, bankruptcy, and banking. He is recognized for his contributions to the legal profession and has received awards for his pro bono work and continuing service.

Delaney holds multiple degrees, including an AB from the University of Notre Dame, an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a JD from Albany Law School of Union University, and an LLM in American Banking Law from Boston University Law School.

