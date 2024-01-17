COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE'S TOP LAWYERS LIST

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is pleased to announce that four attorneys from the firm were named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.

Boston magazine's Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field as chosen by their peers.

The following Cohn & Dussi attorneys were chosen as Top Lawyers for 2023:

Cohn's practice is focused on representing lenders in all phases of the commercial loan process, with a special expertise in the collection, workout, and liquidation of troubled debt. He serves as chair of Cohn & Dussi's Financial Services Group.

Alpert and Rosenthal co-lead the firm's Personal Injury Department. Alpert also heads Cohn & Dussi's Trusts & Estates Department. Further, Rosenthal is a senior member of the firm's Litigation Department.

Glaab, who heads the firm's in-house collections group, is a graduate of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy. He was named to the Rising Stars List by Super Lawyers in 2022 and 2023 and the 2023 NextGen 40 Under 40 List by Monitor Daily.

About Cohn & Dussi 
Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of nearly 30 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Lisa Lazarczyk
Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

