COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SUPER LAWYERS FOR 2023

News provided by

Cohn & Dussi

16 Nov, 2023, 13:40 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with offices in Boston and Providence, RI, is pleased to announce that three attorneys at the firm were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2023.

Two attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers List, Michael H. Theodore and Shawn M. Masterson. Only 5 percent of lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers List each year. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations by practice area.

Theodore, a partner at the firm, leads the Creditors' Rights & Bankruptcy Department and is a member of the firm's Litigation Department. He represents lenders, financial institutions, equipment lessors, and debt buyers, in creditors' rights, workouts, commercial and bankruptcy matters. His civil litigation practice also includes representing small businesses in contractual disputes. Theodore has experience in commercial foreclosures and asset-based financing and has represented the interests of bankruptcy trustees.

Masterson, a senior associate in the firm's Litigation Department, has 20 years of experience in creditors' rights, particularly in residential mortgage defaults. He has represented clients in appellate courts across New England, including the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel. Masterson, who practices in the Providence office, is also a certified mediator with a successful track record of resolving thousands of cases through alternative dispute resolution, including divorce and divorce mediation.

Associate Andrew B. Glaab was selected to the 2023 Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. All attorneys named to the Rising Stars list must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Glaab, who heads the firm's in-house collections group, is a fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy. His practice focuses on civil business litigation, commercial law, and contract law. He represents secured and unsecured creditors, including international and national lenders, insurers and debt buyers. In 2022, Glaab was also named to the Rising Stars List and the Boston magazine Top Lawyers List.

About Cohn & Dussi 
Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Lazarczyk
LAZ PR
Tel: 617.838.7327 or [email protected]

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

