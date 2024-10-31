COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SUPER LAWYERS FOR 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with offices in Boston and Providence, RI, is pleased to announce that four attorneys at the firm were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2024.

Three attorneys from the firm were named to the 2024 Super Lawyers List: Lewis J. Cohn, Michael H. Theodore and Shawn M. Masterson. One attorney was named to the 2024 Rising Stars List: Andrew B. Glaab.

Only 5 percent of lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers List each year. The selection process involves independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations by practice area.

Cohn, the firm's managing partner, represents lenders in all phases of the commercial loan process, with a special expertise in the collection, workout, and liquidation of troubled debt. He serves as chair of Cohn & Dussi's Financial Services Group. Working closely with the firm's Commercial Litigation Group, Lewis handles a wide variety of commercial litigation cases.

Theodore, a partner at the firm, leads the Creditors' Rights & Bankruptcy Department and is a member of the firm's Litigation Department. He represents lenders, financial institutions, and debt buyers, in creditors' rights, workouts, commercial and bankruptcy matters. He has extensive experience in commercial foreclosures and asset-based financing and has represented the interests of bankruptcy trustees.

Masterson, a senior associate in the firm's Litigation Department, has more than 20 years of experience in creditors' rights, particularly in residential mortgage defaults. He has represented clients in appellate courts across New England, including the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.

Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. All attorneys named to the Rising Stars list must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Glaab, who has been on the Rising Stars List since 2022, heads the firm's in-house collections group, was a fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy. His practice focuses on civil business litigation, commercial law, and contract law. He represents secured and unsecured creditors, including international and national lenders, insurers and debt buyers.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

