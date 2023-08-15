COHN & DUSSI PROMOTES SCOTT LEWIS TO NATIONAL ACCOUNT -- CUSTOMER LIAISON AND TEAM COORDINATOR

News provided by

Cohn & Dussi

15 Aug, 2023, 11:19 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi LLC is pleased to announce that Scott Lewis has been promoted to National Account – Customer Liaison and Team Coordinator.

Cohn & Dussi's robust, national network of attorneys across the U.S. uniquely offers a 50-state solution for clients in the areas of debt collection and workouts, collateral recovery, bankruptcy representation, and real estate default – no matter where they do business and regardless of where the debtor and collateral are located.

In his new role, Lewis is now an integral part of a dedicated, firm-wide team responsible for resolving operational issues within the firm's national account arena. He will assist the Operations Manager on workflow and system updates as well as train and mentor the national attorney support team.

A graduate of Western New England University, Lewis previously served as National Account Auditor at Cohn & Dussi. He is also a Notary Public.

About Cohn & Dussi
Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys at the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Lazarczyk
Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEY WILLIAM J. DELANEY NAMED TO 2023 SUPER LAWYERS LIST

