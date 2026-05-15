CoHNA Partners with San Jose Police and Santa Clara DA Office to Host Suraksha -- A Community Education Event

Key Themes were Rising Hinduphobia, Community Avenues for Safety and Reporting of Crimes

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) hosted a community safety event in San Jose, at the Shreemaya Krishnadham Temple, bringing together members of the Hindu community and officers from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) as well as the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. Held against the backdrop of four temple attacks in California, the Suraksha event was part of CoHNA's ongoing initiative to track, educate, and tackle Hinduphobia by educating law enforcement and to help our community understand their rights and options to tackle hate.

"This kind of engagement is critical," said Manan Rawal, Director of CoHNA Bay Area Chapter. "Ensuring that our community understands how to report incidents, and that law enforcement understands Hindu community concerns, is an essential step toward building trust and improving safety outcomes. We thank the SJPD and DA's office for their partnership in this important task and the temple trustees for their support."

The San Jose Surakha event featured training from two senior SJPD officers, Lieutenant Anthony Kilmer and Sergeant Kassey Padia, as well as with representatives from the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, including Chief Trial Deputy Daniel Okonkwo and Supervising Deputy DA Adam Flores. Leaders from the temple management and CoHNA's Bay Area team spoke at the event, which opened with the chanting of sacred mantras, and with young Hindus who welcomed the officers.

SJPD provided a detailed overview of how hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents are defined, reported, and investigated, stressing the importance of community awareness and timely reporting in ensuring both accountability and prevention. The officers explained the distinction between hate crimes, which involve criminal acts motivated by bias, and hate-motivated incidents, which may not rise to the level of a crime but are still documented and tracked by law enforcement. Participants were guided through the reporting process, including when to call emergency services and how to document non-emergency incidents. The officers stressed that all reports—regardless of severity—contribute to pattern recognition, resource allocation, and early intervention.

The DA's office educated the audience on the judicial process surrounding hate crimes, victim support systems, and the importance of closing the hate crime reporting gap. We heard how cases move from police investigation to prosecution, the legal distinction between hate crimes and hate incidents and, importantly, the support available to victims through the District Attorney's Victim Services Unit and the California Victim Compensation Board.

Citing Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's message that "hate has no home here," his office emphasized that prosecuting hate crimes sends a broader message that bias-motivated violence affects not only individual victims, but entire communities.

A presentation from Pushpita Prasad, CoHNA's Chief Communications Officer, provided insight into the issues driving fear within the Hindu community. This included the rise in anti-Hindu hate online and in person, the recent Hinduphobic assault on a San Jose State University student, and misunderstandings that often arise from our community's usage of the sacred Swastika symbol.

"What stood out to me was the emphasis on reporting, even when incidents may seem minor," said Nabeena, a San Jose resident who attended. "Many people, especially in immigrant communities like ours, are often reluctant to approach the police. Hearing directly from law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office helped clarify the process, made these systems feel more accessible, and underscored how reporting helps authorities identify patterns and allocate resources before situations escalate."

The session also addressed common concerns within immigrant communities. SJPD officials reiterated that language barriers are accommodated through translation services and multilingual officers, and that immigration status does not affect police response or access to assistance. They also shared information about ongoing community outreach programs, including crime prevention workshops on digital safety, neighborhood awareness, and youth protection.

An Initiative for Community Education and Protection

The event is part of CoHNA's flagship Suraksha initiative, which aims to strengthen community safety through education, institutional engagement, and dialogue with law enforcement agencies across North America. "Suraksha," is a Sanskrit word that means protection. CoHNA has successfully conducted Suraksha events across the US and Canada including in New York City, NY, Edina, MN, Calgary, AB, Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC.

If you would like to organize a Suraksha event, please contact CoHNA for resources and support. CoHNA provides guidance, templates, and coordination support to help communities engage effectively with law enforcement and strengthen local safety frameworks.

About CoHNA

CoHNA is a grassroots level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition. For more information, please visit https://cohna.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and on Instagram.

SOURCE Coalition of Hindus of North America