Coil Coatings Market size is set to grow by USD 1.98 bn from 2024-2028,increasing demand from building and construction sector boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coil coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.98 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. The building and construction sector's growth, driven by green buildings and urbanization, boosts the demand for coil coatings. These protective coatings, applied to steel, aluminum, and rolled metal strips, enhance surface properties like corrosion resistance and scratch resistance. Coil coatings include polyester, plastisol, PVDF, and fluoropolymer types, used in HVAC, furniture, automotive, and construction industries. Key raw materials are resin, pigments, and solvents. Coil coatings are used for cladding, insulation, and pre-coated metal sheets in residential and commercial buildings.

Coil Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex GMBH, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Bulk Chemicals Inc., Cabot Corp., Covestro AG, Englert Inc., Euramax, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Material Sciences Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northern Coatings and Chemical Co., PPG Industries Inc., Salchi Metalcoat Srl, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG

Segment Overview

This coil coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by Resin Type (Polyester, Plastisol, Siliconized polyester, Fluoropolymer, Others) End-user (Building and construction, Automotive, Appliance, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Resin Type

The Coil Coatings Market plays a pivotal role in the building and construction industry, particularly in the production of pre-painted steel and aluminum for architectural applications. Coating resins, including Polyester Coil Coatings and Plastisol Coatings, are applied to rolled metal strips, resulting in lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials for cladding, insulation, and roofing. These coated metals are used extensively in both residential and commercial buildings, as well as in HVAC, automotive, and furniture industries. Key raw materials include organic coating materials, pigments, and solvents, such as Polyvinylidene Fluorides (PVDF), Polyurethane, and silicone-modified polyester. Fluoropolymer coatings, like PVDF, offer exceptional durability and resistance to weathering and UV light. Building codes require high-performance coatings for exterior components, making coil coatings an essential choice for strengthening and protecting steel and aluminum in various applications. Coil Coatings Market encompasses a wide range of industries, from furniture manufacturing to automotive production, offering versatile solutions for various applications. With the increasing focus on sustainable building practices, the demand for coil coatings continues to grow, making it a significant market in the building and construction sector.

Geography Overview

The Coil Coatings Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to the building construction sector's increasing demand for lightweight materials. Major players are expanding in the region, driven by business opportunities and factors such as population expansion, rising disposable income, and flourishing industries. Coil Coatings, including those with fluoropolymer resins like polyester, silicone-modified polyester, and PVDF, are in high demand for architectural applications, pre-coated metal sheets, finished steel, roofing, steel doors, aluminum panels, and rubber. Coating resins, such as polyester, polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF), and fluoropolymer, are essential for meeting building codes and ensuring stain and corrosion resistance. The market also caters to various industries, including transport vehicles, automobile production, furniture, HVAC, and renovation activities. Coatings are used in indoor temperature control systems, gutters, waterproof installations, institutional buildings, ceiling grids, windows, and more. Gallons of Resin, Polyester Coil Coatings, Plastisol Coil Coatings, and Polyurethane are utilized in steel, aluminum, furniture, and automotive industries.

The coil coatings market is expanding as leading companies pursue growth through acquisitions, broadening product portfolios and catering to sectors like automotive, construction, and appliances. In April 2022 , BlueScope announced the acquisition of Cornerstone Building Brands' coil coatings business, enhancing its offerings with resins such as polyester, silicone-modified polyester, and PVDF. Other sectors include furniture, HVAC, and automotive.

, BlueScope announced the acquisition of Cornerstone Building Brands' coil coatings business, enhancing its offerings with resins such as polyester, silicone-modified polyester, and PVDF. Other sectors include furniture, HVAC, and automotive. The coil coatings market is influenced by raw material costs, particularly resins, metals, and solvents. Price fluctuations, high demand, taxes, duties, tariffs, and production disruptions impact raw material prices, leading vendors to procure early. Key applications include aluminum panels, rubber, metal lamination, HVAC, automotive, furniture, and building construction. Coatings include polyester, plastisol, PVDF, polyurethane, and organic materials. Gallons of resin are used in producing coating resins for steel and aluminum industries.

Research Analysis

The Coil Coatings Market encompasses the production and application of resins, specifically Polyester Coil Coatings and Plastisol Coatings, for the protection and enhancement of various substrates such as steel and aluminum in the building and construction industry. These coatings, which include fluoropolymer-based systems like those made from polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF), offer exceptional properties such as stain resistance and corrosion resistance. Architectural applications, including pre-coated metal sheets and finished steel, benefit significantly from Coil Coatings. The furniture industry also utilizes these coatings for their durability and aesthetic appeal. HVAC systems and automotive components are further examples of sectors that rely on Coil Coatings for their protective properties. Coil Coatings are available in various resin types, including polyester resin and silicone-modified polyester, ensuring versatility for various applications. The use of these coatings contributes to the longevity and performance of structures and products, making them a crucial component in numerous industries.

Market Research Overview

The Coil Coatings Market involves the production and application of protective and decorative coatings on metal coils. These coatings, made from resins, polymers, and other materials, provide resistance to weathering, corrosion, and other environmental factors. Coil coatings are used extensively in various industries, including automotive, construction, and appliance manufacturing. The market for coil coatings is driven by factors such as increasing demand for energy efficiency, growing construction sector, and rising consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing and durable products. Companies like Coil, Coding, Construit, and Polymer produce and supply coil coatings globally. The use of innovative technologies, such as powder coating and fluoropolymer coatings, is also driving growth in the market. The market is expected to continue expanding due to its versatility and ability to meet the evolving needs of industries.

