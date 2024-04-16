Coiled Tubing Market size is set to grow by USD 1.135 billion from 2023-2027, rising global oil and gas demand boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coiled tubing market size is estimated to grow by USD 1135.27 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. The global demand for oil and gas is surging due to increasing energy consumption, particularly in urbanizing developing countries like India and China. Urban population growth from 51.65% in 2010 to 56.1% in 2021 (World Bank Group) fuels energy demand, leading to increased consumption of petroleum and natural gas. Key industries driving this trend include shale oil extraction, hydrocarbon exploration, coiled tubing, and pipeline construction, utilizing technologies like coiled tubing drills, fracturing, and smart control systems.

Coiled Tubing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1135.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.16 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Key companies profiled Altus Intervention, Baker Hughes Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HandyTube Corp., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., RPC Inc., Sandvik AB, Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tenaris SA, Trican Well Service Ltd., Trident Steel Corp., Weatherford International Plc, Webco Industries Inc., and Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment and Technologies Co. Ltd.

Segment Overview

This coiled tubing market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Onshore, Offshore) Service (Well intervention, Drilling services, Others) Geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, South America)

Market segmentation by Application

The coiled tubing market plays a pivotal role in shale oil extraction and hydrocarbon exploration. Coiled tubing, a metal pipe wound onto a reel, is deployed in oil and gas wells for various interventions. These operations include well cleanouts to remove debris, sand, or scale, and acid stimulation to enhance production. Coiled tubing is also used in drilling, oil well intervention, stimulation, reperforation, fluid pumping, fishing, and sand control. Technological advances have led to the use of coiled tubing in deeper wells, subsea environments, and pipeline handling. The industry caters to diverse sectors, including conventional fuels, coal power stations, gas power stations, gas vehicles, and industrialization. Coiled tubing's smart control systems ensure work performance, well control, safety, and mobilization, making it an indispensable tool in the petroleum industry.

Geography Overview

The coiled tubing industry in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the region's status as the largest consumer of crude oil. Despite the oil price slump in 2020, which led to operational challenges for some oil and gas E&P companies, the subsequent demand recovery saw the US regain its position as the world's top crude oil producer and consumer. Coiled tubing plays a crucial role in oil well intervention, including mobilization for pipeline handling, work performance, well control, safety, and technological advances. Applications include drilling, stimulation, reperforation, fluid pumping, fishing, sand control, and well cleanout. Technological advancements in coiled tubing include nitrogen pumping, saturation monitoring, and deeper well intervention. Offshore fields, unconventional resources, and petrochemicals also benefit from coiled tubing services. Nitrogen compressor equipment, rigs, and rigless operations are essential components of the coiled tubing market. Coiled tubing is used in various applications, such as hydrocarbon exploration, shale oil extraction, and conventional fuels (coal power stations and gas power stations). It is also employed in gas vehicles and subsea operations. Despite challenges like operational damage, corrosion, and mechanical damage, the coiled tubing industry continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas sector.

The coiled tubing industry experiences significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated drilling rigs in oil and gas E&P. These rigs minimize human intervention, reduce errors, and construct complex wells, leading to improved safety, efficiency, and cost savings. Key technologies include nitrogen pumping, saturation monitoring, and well intervention services for unconventional resources, shale oil extraction, and hydrocarbon exploration. Additionally, coiled tubing is used for well cleanout, acid stimulation, and fracturing in deeper onshore and offshore wells.

The coiled tubing market is influenced by raw material costs, particularly steel and iron ore. Macroeconomic factors like inflation, labor costs, and regulatory policies impact prices. Increased competition among suppliers due to expanding production facilities intensifies pressure. For instance, the price of iron ore rose from USD155 to USD205 per ton in early 2021. Key industries include construction, manufacturing, automotive, environmental protection, and hydrocarbon exploration using technologies like nitrogen pumping, fracturing, and smart control systems.

Research Analysis

The Coiled Tubing Market plays a significant role in the energy sector, particularly in the coiled tubing industry. Mobilization and pipeline handling are crucial aspects of work performance in this field. Well control and safety are paramount during coiled tubing operations, ensuring technological advances in Nitrogen compressor equipment and rigs are utilized effectively. Unconventional resources, such as shale oil extraction and hydrocarbon exploration, have boosted the demand for well intervention services. Technological advancements in coiled tubing, metal pipe, well cleanout, acid stimulation, coiled tubing drill, fracturing, subsea, deeper wells, and pipeline have revolutionized conventional fuels production. Key applications include pipeline, petrochemicals, and drilling processes.

Market Research Overview

The Coiled Tubing Market is a significant segment of the oil and gas industry, focusing on the use of coiled tubing technology for various applications. This market involves the production, supply, and installation of coiled tubing, a flexible pipe used for drilling, completion, and workover operations. The industry is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oil and gas, the need for enhanced oil recovery, and the growing trend towards remote operations. Coiled tubing offers several advantages, including reduced drilling time, improved efficiency, and increased safety. Key players in the market include Ofsystems, FTS International, National Oilwell Varco, and Halliburton. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, with a focus on innovation and technological advancements.

