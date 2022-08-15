Coinage releases exclusive interview with Terra founder Do Kwon -- the man at the center of crypto's largest collapse

In the pilot episode of the NFTV series Coinage, host Zack Guzman presses Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon on his role in Terra's collapse, and the consequences he's prepared to face.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug.15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinage , a new NFTV series launched just last month, today debuted its exclusive interview and pilot episode featuring Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon. It's Kwon's first time sitting down on the record since the dramatic collapse of Terra's UST and LUNA cryptocurrencies lost nearly $45 billion in value within 72 hours.

In an expansive conversation, Coinage's Zack Guzman discusses the controversial events leading up to and during the historic crash and explores how Kwon is facing increasingly active investigations. Kwon also contends with the possibility of a mole at Terra, the grievances of investors and investigators, and whether it's fair to see him characterized by some as, "the Elizabeth Holmes of crypto."

"If you're asking me whether there was a mole at TFL, that's probably, 'Yes.' Whether somebody tried to take advantage of that particular opportunity, I would say that the answer is, 'Yes.' But if those opportunities existed, then the blame is on the person that presented those vulnerabilities in the first place," Kwon tells Coinage. "I, and I alone, am responsible for any weaknesses that could have been presented for a short seller to start to take profit."

Coinage NFT holders get exclusive access to the episode first, which will be released publicly today at 12pm EST on the Coinage YouTube account, in addition to other exclusive content. Anyone can mint a Subscriber NFT for free, plus a small transaction fee, via the Coinage website.

Coinage Network NFTs are also now minting by invitation only. Holders of a Network NFT unlock eligibility to become co-owners of Coinage via priority eligibility into Coinage's DAO/Cooperative as the show pilots its groundbreaking model for community-owned shows.

Coinage is the first show from Trustless Media , a new kind of production hub where ideas people care about actually come to life. Its mission is to make media that's more fair, more responsive, and way more interesting.

Trustless Media is a pioneering Web3 media company working to establish a production hub where ideas people care about actually come to life.

Coinage is the first crypto show telling the whole story of crypto, not just the headline.

