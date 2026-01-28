Coinbase Expands Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing with Crypto ISAC to Strengthen Security Across the Financial Ecosystem

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto ISAC and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) today announced an expanded integration that enables Coinbase to continuously share select, high-confidence threat intelligence exclusively to the Crypto ISAC member community, including unique Coinbase-sourced indicators and patterns. The initiative is designed to strengthen collective defense against threat actors by accelerating the distribution of actionable intelligence against increasingly sophisticated threat activity, including state-sponsored campaigns.

As crypto and traditional finance converge across payments, custody, and customer workflows, adversaries increasingly target the shared people, processes, and infrastructure that sit across these connected systems.

Through this integration, Coinbase will provide the Crypto ISAC with vetted indicators and patterns that help member organizations identify, disrupt, and mitigate attacks faster, while supporting appropriate collaboration with law enforcement when investigations require it. This data does not include Coinbase customer data, but rather other valuable threat intelligence and indicators. By responsibly sharing high-confidence, actionable intelligence through a trusted third-party hub, Coinbase is helping strengthen blockchain infrastructure and the shared financial system and reduce the impact of sophisticated threat actors.

From ad hoc sharing to continuous, automated defense

Threat actors move quickly and scale globally. This Crypto ISAC integration emphasizes continuous, automated sharing so intelligence is timely, high-confidence, and operationally usable, enabling faster detection, stronger prevention, and more effective response across security operations and fraud teams.

Crypto ISAC serves as a neutral, trusted hub that safely distributes sensitive intelligence to a vetted member community, with controls designed to protect confidentiality and ensure responsible use. Crypto ISAC's threat intelligence platform is FedRAMP Ready, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 27001 certified.

Crypto ISAC's intelligence vetting model prioritizes quality over volume and is designed to help members operationalize indicators quickly and confidently. The Crypto ISAC platform supports automation and integrations for indicator sharing via STIX/TAXII and custom APIs, enabling security teams to integrate intelligence into existing SOC and fraud workflows.

Coinbase is a founding Crypto ISAC member and holds a seat on the Crypto ISAC Board of Directors. To learn more about Crypto ISAC membership and how to engage, visit www.cryptoisac.org .

Jeff Lunglhofer, Chief Information Security Officer, Coinbase:

"As the financial system becomes more interconnected, security has to be collective. By expanding automated threat intelligence sharing with exclusive feeds to Crypto ISAC, we're helping defenders across crypto and traditional finance act faster on high-confidence indicators to protect customers and critical infrastructure."

Justine Bone, Executive Director, Crypto ISAC:

"Threat actors move fast, and defenders have to move faster. This initiative is about continuous, automated sharing so high-confidence intelligence reaches the right teams in time to prevent harm—strengthening resilience across crypto and the wider financial system."

"Crypto ISAC is built to be a neutral, trusted third-party hub—so organizations can share responsibly and act on intelligence quickly, while safeguarding confidentiality and integrity."

