Coinbase Report on Higher Education Shows Increasing Participation in and Offerings of Cryptocurrency Courses at Top Colleges and Universities

56 percent of the world's top 50 universities now offer at least one course on crypto or blockchain—up from 42 percent in 2018

Twice as many students report having taken a crypto or blockchain course than they did in 2018

Nearly 70 percent of crypto and blockchain classes are in departments outside of computer science, including law, the humanities, and economics

Cornell University tops the Coinbase 2019 Leaders in Crypto Education list

Original Coinbase research includes a Qriously survey of 735 U.S. students age 16 and older, a comprehensive review of courses at 50 international universities, analysis of research citations and non-coursework offerings, and interviews with professors and students

"The increasing interest in studying crypto at colleges and universities speaks volumes about the future of money," said Nina Willdorf, Director of Content and Editorial for Coinbase. "What's most exciting about these findings is that they show interest far beyond computer science and programming to law, economics, finance, and social sciences. As students from a wider and wider cross-section of majors express interest in learning about the burgeoning field of cryptocurrency, some of the world's best universities are exploring how they can meet surging demand to sate curiosity about the technology and set their graduates up for success."

Computer science classes still are the most common classes offered, accounting for 32.2 percent. But finance, business, and economics classes collectively tally 19.8 percent, and law-school classes add another 10.7 percent.

However, classes only tell part of the story of a university's commitment to the field, so Coinbase analyzed non-coursework offerings like official research initiatives and student-run crypto clubs, and tracked blockchain-related research citations from all 50 schools, leveraging data from Google Scholar attributions. Incorporating these supporting factors brought us to the list of 2019 Leaders in Crypto Education.

View the full report at https://blog.coinbase.com. Coinbase publishes a series of annual reports that survey the landscape of cryptocurrency awareness, adoption, and how crypto is being used around the world. Past reports include Women & Crypto and The United States of Crypto . For more information, visit www.coinbase.com .

