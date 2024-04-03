CoinDCX Announces Partnership with Mesh to Advance Digital Asset Transfers in India

The integration will allow seamless digital asset transfers and improved user experience for over 16 million users in the country

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern embedded finance solution that makes digital asset transfers and account aggregation seamless, today announced its partnership with CoinDCX, India's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The integration will transform how digital assets are transferred and managed on the CoinDCX platform by giving users the ability to transfer assets with a single click and without ever leaving the platform.

With over 16M registered users, CoinDCX was the first Indian crypto company to become a unicorn. The partnership marks an important expansion into the Indian market for Mesh and demonstrates the significant potential and need for the versatility and power offered by its API integration.

"The Indian market holds a very significant position within the crypto industry, and we are excited to be able enter that market alongside a leader like CoinDCX," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh. "This partnership represents a massive opportunity to make the digital asset management process as seamless and efficient as possible, and we are excited for how this new partnership will impact one of the most dynamic and important markets."

"The integration with Mesh will be a game-changer for CoinDCX and our users," said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of CoinDCX. "Solutions like Mesh are very essential to counter the fragmentation and complexities of the crypto industry, and this partnership definitely helps us multiply the usability factor for our platform."

This announcement is the latest in Mesh's continued growth towards building an embedded financial ecosystem, serving businesses and users with integrations with over 300 major platforms. Mesh has recently completed its Series A funding and secured over $40M in total funding from several notable investors including Money Forward, PayPal Ventures, Galaxy, and Samsung Next.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure financial ecosystem. As a modern financial operating system, Mesh enables digital asset transfers, crypto payments, account aggregation, and trading within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of an embedded financial ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/ .

About CoinDCX

Established in 2018, CoinDCX is one of India's largest and safest exchanges trusted by over 1.4 crore registered users. Our mission is simple: to provide easy access to Web3 experiences and democratize investments in virtual digital assets.

Being the first FIU-registered entity, we prioritize user safety and security, strictly adhering to KYC and AML guidelines. In our commitment to quality, we employ a stringent 7M Framework for listing crypto projects, ensuring users access only the safest digital assets.

Through CoinDCX Ventures, we have invested in over 15 innovative Web3 projects, reinforcing our dedication to the Web3 ecosystem. Our flagship educational initiative, #NamasteWeb3 empowers Indians with crypto knowledge, preparing them for the future of virtual digital assets. CoinDCX's vision and potential have gained the confidence of global investors, including Pantera, Steadview Capital, Kingsway, Polychain Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Cadenza, Draper Dragon, Republic, Kindred and Coinbase Ventures.

At CoinDCX, we are leading India towards the decentralized future of Web3 with an unwavering commitment to safety, simplicity, and education. https://coindcx.com/

