CoinEx 2023 Year In Review: Upgraded Asset Security System, Enhanced Brand Value, and Specialized Services for Global Users

17 Jan, 2024, 03:37 ET

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, experienced significant growth and transformation in 2023 amidst a challenging market downturn. Despite the volatility, CoinEx focused on improving its user experience, enhancing its asset security system, and building its brand value.

During the year, CoinEx attracted over 5 million registered users from more than 200 countries and regions, offering support for 16 languages. CoinEx listed over 800 cryptocurrencies and 1200+ trading pairs, catering to the diverse investment needs of global users.

CoinEx prioritized the value proposition of its native token, CET, by implementing daily repurchases and monthly burn policies. By January 2024, CoinEx repurchased and burned CET tokens worth over $230 million.

CoinEx placed great emphasis on asset security, maintaining a 100% reserve ratio and being transparent about its reserves through the "Merkle Tree" audit method. The platform implemented robust offline storage systems, multi-signature solutions, and comprehensive security emergency plans.

In terms of products and services, CoinEx made over 100 significant optimizations and upgrades. It introduced the "Strategic Trading" function for professional traders and established a dedicated "Newbie Zone" for novice investors. Additional features like Special Treatment (ST) rules and futures trading enhancements were also introduced to enhance trading efficiency.

CoinEx focused on enhancing its brand value and expanding its ecosystem in 2023. It launched the Global Broker Program and Creator Program, sponsored multiple industry events, and actively engaged in charitable activities through CoinEx Charity.

Looking ahead to 2024, CoinEx aims to continue improving its infrastructure and ecosystem while addressing user needs and optimizing the overall product experience. It aspires to empower crypto users and contribute to the growth and development of the cryptocurrency industry.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

