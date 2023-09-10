CoinEx Announced as Official Partner of Digital Asset Summit, Spearheading Cryptocurrency Adoption in Nigeria

News provided by

CoinEx Global Limited

10 Sep, 2023, 22:37 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd SiBAN Digital Assets Summit (SiBAN DAS) takes place in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on September 6-7, 2023, marking a huge industry event for the local crypto market. CoinEx, as one of the most globally trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, will attend and support the summit as Chief Sponsor. Organized by the regional leader, Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), this year's SiBAN DAS aims to deepen ties between regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders and jointly explore cutting-edge blockchain products and innovations, offering demand-specific blockchain solutions to bolster the existing crypto ecosystem.

As one of Africa's largest economies, Nigeria brims with huge potential and growth opportunities. Nigeria ranks as one of the top countries in crypto adoption globally, estimated with 10.3% of its population owning cryptocurrency. The 23rd SiBAN DAS will be welcoming over 1,500 attendees from across the globe, including renowned entrepreneurs, scholars, local government officials, media outlets, and investors. CoinEx has always endeavored to build a secure, easy-to-use, and efficient trading platform for users worldwide. CoinEx is all set to further expand into the Nigerian market and foster connections with local users and partners with this unique opportunity at the SiBAN Digital Asset Summit.

As one of the major crypto events in Nigeria, the summit offers attendees an exclusive experience to learn, network, and exchange ideas with industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts. Attendees will be able to access all-encompassing industry insights and business prospects through a series of panel discussions, and exhibitions.

As an official partner of the 23rd SiBAN DAS, CoinEx is pleased to present its product offerings and services to the audience. In the two-day conference , CoinEx team will deliver a speech at the summit discussing "Traditional Finance and Blockchain", and sharing valuable industry insights. "It's a great pleasure to be the official Chief Sponsor of the 23rd SiBAN DAS. It's a unique opportunity to deepen ties with the Nigerian blockchain industry and jointly advance crypto adoption."

The summit is expected to be a key momentum for Nigeria's digital economy, potentially transforming the country into a global crypto hub. By being one of the key sponsors, CoinEx looks forward to building closer ties with the local blockchain community and delivering a broader range of crypto products and services, assisting Nigeria to continue to thrive and innovate in the crypto sector.

About CoinEx
Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited

Also from this source

CoinEx Announced as Gold Sponsor of Web3 Lagos Conference, Advancing Blockchain Innovation in Nigeria

CoinEx Charity se asocia con Educar+ para presentar Grant for Fulfilling Dreams en Brasil

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.