CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Long-Term Growth, CET and User Empowerment

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange with 7 years of consistent commitment to long-term growth, has traditionally maintained a low profile. However, it has recently garnered significant attention in the market. The platform's strategic approach, coupled with the rising prominence of its native token, CET, has positioned CoinEx as a potential dark horse in the future of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Firstly, CoinEx was recently recognized by U.Today as one of the Top Crypto Exchanges in 2024 . CoinTelegraph praised the exchange's journey, stating: "Since its founding in 2017, CoinEx has steadily progressed, overcoming the challenges of a crowded market by cultivating a unique identity and maintaining a strong commitment to user-centric innovation."

BeInCrypto echoed this sentiment, noting: "Running an exchange is challenging, but managing one successfully over the long term is even more difficult. In the unpredictable crypto industry, CoinEx's unwavering commitment to consistently doing the right thing, creating value for the industry, its users, and the public, makes its rise inevitable."

Adding to the praise, BITCOINIST highlighted CoinEx's potential for continued success, remarking: "As it continues to grow and innovate, CoinEx is well-positioned for future success with its special focus on user experience, strategic expansion, and commitment to CET."

Recently, CoinEx hosted an insightful Ask Me Anything (AMA) session featuring CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang. During the session, Yang offered valuable perspectives on the exchange's strategies for driving long-term growth and empowering its users. This recap captures the key takeaways from the discussion, showcasing CoinEx's vision and its roadmap for the future.

About CoinEx: Crypto Asset Expert

Yang emphasized CoinEx's position as a crypto expert supporting various assets. It supports over 1,200 cryptocurrencies and 1,700+ trading pairs. Operating in 18 language markets, 200+ countries with over 10 million users. CoinEx Ecosystem has expanded beyond trading to include CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Explorer, and CoinEx Charity. The exchange's commitment to providing a diverse range of cryptocurrencies underscores its dedication to meeting user needs and staying at the forefront of the crypto landscape.

Expanding CET's Utility

One of the most intriguing aspects of the AMA was the discussion around the CET, CoinEx platform token. Recently, CoinEx has revamped the CET introduction page and upgraded its products and services. Yang introduced several new value-added products to further enhance the CET ecosystem. First is CoinEx Dock for assisting early-stage projects with fundraising and promotion. CET Staking for providing users with secure and efficient on-chain staking products and CoinEx Mining for allowing users to stake tokens to earn airdrop rewards. These new offerings aim to increase CET's utility and create more value for token holders within the CoinEx ecosystem.



Yang revealed that CoinEx has implemented a strategic approach to maintain CET's value and control its supply. CoinEx uses 20% of the platform's fee revenue each day to repurchase CET and burn the purchased CET monthly. This deflationary mechanism is designed to create scarcity and potentially increase the token's value over time, benefiting long-term holders. The buyback and burn will continue until CET is burned down to 0.

CET Listing Strategy: Focused on Internal Growth

Yang stated that CoinEx currently holds a portion of CET tokens, primarily allocated for team incentives and marketing initiatives. Importantly, there are no plans to sell these CET tokens on the open market.

Additionally, CoinEx has no immediate plans to list CET on other exchanges. This decision reflects a deliberate focus on fostering organic growth and strengthening development within the CoinEx ecosystem at this early stage.

Conclusion

The recent CoinEx AMA provided valuable insights into the exchange's strategies for long-term growth and user empowerment. CoinEx's success stems from its deep expertise in cryptocurrency assets, a focused approach to CET's future planning, and the introduction of new value-added products. Alongside expanding its product offerings, CoinEx has prioritized internal ecosystem development, enhancing user experience, optimizing trading efficiency, and strengthening security. With global expansion plans and transparent user engagement, CoinEx is solidifying its reputation as a trusted exchange and positioning itself for sustainable success in the competitive cryptocurrency market.

