CoinEx Charity Action Upgrade: The Global Launch of the Bridge to Hope

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx Charity , the non-profit organization of the global leading cryptocurrency platform CoinEx ecosystem, is announcing the launch of its global initiative "Bridge to Hope," marking a significant upgrade in its charitable actions. The project will be held globally and is expected to cover more than 100 countries and benefit over 50 million people.

Always adhering to the mission of "Making the World a Better Place," CoinEx Charity is expanding its global charitable activities through this new initiative, the project will support communities in need around the world by bridging the information gap, offering educational resources, deploying modern technological solutions, and enhancing the autonomous capabilities of communities.

Connection, Collaboration, Sustainable Development

The "Bridge to Hope" initiative is based on three core principles: Connection, Collaboration, and Sustainable Development. CoinEx Charity is committed to bridging the gaps that exist between individuals and opportunities, establishing relationships with people based on trust and respect, and ensuring that the communities we interact with feel appreciated and understood. By working together with local communities, governments, international organizations, and stakeholders, we are committed to providing sustainable resources that promote long-term social and economic development, ensuring that these resources not only meet immediate needs but also bring lasting benefits for future generations. In this way, we help communities achieve self-sufficiency and the ability to adapt to future challenges, contributing to educational equality and community development worldwide.

Starlink Program: Connecting Isolated Communities

At the core of the "Bridge to Hope" initiative is the "Starlink Program," which uses Starlink's satellite internet service to connect isolated communities to the online world. This program opens doors to a new world for local communities by facilitating information exchange and resource sharing, which are crucial for bridging the digital divide. This enables individuals to access and utilize online resources for educational, business, and social purposes, empowering them to connect, collaborate, and thrive in the global information age.

Educational Equality Plans and Community Empowerment

In addition to the "Starlink Program," Bridge to Hope also provides resources such as Educational Equality Plans, Community Empowerment Training, and Emergency Rescue Plans. By providing various teaching and training materials, we can increase the accessibility of education, helping those develop necessary life and vocational skills while encouraging social progress and equality development. In the face of natural disasters or other crises, we provide urgent assistance to affected communities through rapid response and emergency disaster relief initiatives.

CoinEx Charity firmly believes in everyone's right to pursue a better life through freedom and equality. CoinEx Charity echoes CoinEx's calling to envision a more prosperous and fulfilling world, free from constraints and difficulties. We hope to recognize the struggles faced by those in need by helping them overcome their challenges and stepping into a world where they can truly thrive and achieve their full potential. Through the "Bridge to Hope," we continue to fulfill our mission of "Making the World a Better Place," bringing positive change to communities in need around the globe.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global