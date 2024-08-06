CoinEx Charity: Assisting the Venezuelan Region in Response to Hurricane Beryl's Disasters

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc in the southeastern Caribbean, bringing intense winds and heavy rainfall that resulted in at least six fatalities and severe damage in many areas. In the Cumanacoa region of Venezuela, torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, damaging numerous vehicles and collapsing several homes, leaving the disaster-stricken area with significant shortages of water and electricity. As a globally renowned charity organization, CoinEx Charity quickly responded to the disaster, collaborating with the local NGO Caritas Cumana to launch an emergency relief operation in Cumanacoa, Venezuela.

Emergency Aid from CoinEx Charity

In the face of this sudden natural disaster, CoinEx Charity's team in Venezuela swiftly activated an emergency aid plan, collaborating with Caritas Cumana to conduct a series of relief activities. The CoinEx Charity team promptly rushed to the disaster zone and procured and donated a substantial quantity of essential supplies for the affected population, including 5,000 liters of drinking water, tuna, bread, diapers, 100 prepared meals, and 170 first-aid medications. The timely delivery of these supplies provided significant assistance to the local community, alleviating their immediate needs.

This is not the first time CoinEx Charity has participated in relief efforts. Earlier this year, when southern Brazil faced severe floods, CoinEx Charity quickly organized rescue teams to provide critically needed supplies to the affected areas. Through partnerships with local NGOs, CoinEx Charity not only provided essential support to the disaster victims but also assisted them in rebuilding their homes. This successful relief operation not only received high praise from local governments and communities but also further strengthened CoinEx Charity's influence on the international stage.

Since its establishment, CoinEx Charity has consistently adhered to its mission of "making the world a better place through blockchain," actively engaging in global charitable rescue, poverty alleviation, and educational support efforts. CoinEx Charity believes that through relentless efforts, it can bring hope and warmth to more people in need.

Behind every natural disaster lies the pain and despair of countless families. As an organization dedicated to global philanthropy, CoinEx Charity will continue to shoulder its social responsibilities, extending a helping hand in times of crisis and embodying its charitable commitments through tangible actions. Moving forward, CoinEx Charity will maintain its partnerships with various local NGOs to provide rapid and effective assistance in the face of unexpected disasters. Additionally, CoinEx Charity will enhance its disaster warning and emergency response capabilities to ensure swift action when disasters strike.

Furthermore, CoinEx Charity will actively participate in more public welfare initiatives, including poverty alleviation and education, contributing to sustainable development worldwide. CoinEx Charity calls on more businesses and individuals to pay attention to and participate in charitable activities, jointly striving to build a better and more harmonious world.

In the face of natural disasters and humanitarian crises, CoinEx Charity's rapid support not only represents material aid in response to calamity but also embodies a steadfast embrace of our shared human destiny, illustrating the profound meaning of "Nature may be ruthless, but humanity is filled with love." In the future, CoinEx Charity will continue to strengthen its collaboration with local charitable organizations and enhance its emergency response capabilities to ensure quick action during emergencies. Simultaneously, CoinEx Charity will expand its areas of public welfare activities, from poverty alleviation to education, always focusing on the sustainable development of human society.

Every act of kindness will cumulatively form a powerful social force, contributing to the creation of a better world. CoinEx Charity will remain true to its original mission, joining hands with everyone who cares about society, bringing warmth and hope to those in need, and ensuring that the seeds of charity take root and blossom in every corner of the world.

SOURCE CoinEx Global