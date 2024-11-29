CoinEx Charity's "Dream Wall" Activity Inspires Students in the Philippines

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CoinEx Charity "Dream Wall" activity was successfully held at San Antonio National High School in Quezon Province, Philippines. This meaningful event is part of CoinEx Charity's global public welfare initiative, launched to celebrate CoinEx's 7th anniversary.

The "Dream Wall" project highlights CoinEx Charity's commitment to supporting underprivileged schools and fostering students' creativity and self-expression. By providing a platform for students to visualize and share their dreams through art, the initiative encourages critical thinking and inspires young minds to aspire for a brighter future.

In collaboration with San Antonio National High School, the "Dream Wall" activity aimed to empower high school students in the San Antonio District. With guidance and materials provided during the event, students created artwork that represented their hopes and aspirations. This initiative is more than just an artistic exercise—it is a celebration of youthful ambition and a testament to CoinEx's role as a community partner invested in empowering the next generation.

As part of the pre-event activities, three schools participated in a preliminary competition where 10 students submitted their artwork. The top designs were selected to be painted on the school's "Dream Wall," transforming the campus into a vibrant canvas of inspiration. A total of PHP 25,000 in cash rewards was distributed among the top five winners, with consolation prizes for non-winners.

CoinEx Charity's support extended beyond the competition. Recognizing the needs of the school's faculty, CoinEx also donated a 3-in-1 printer, ensuring that teachers have essential tools to support their educational mission.

The "Dream Wall" initiative demonstrates CoinEx Charity's vision of making the world a better place by investing in education and community development. By encouraging students to dream beyond their limitations and providing resources for schools, CoinEx continues to uphold its commitment to social responsibility.

This activity not only highlighted the artistic talents of the students but also reinforced the message that every dream, no matter how big or small, is worth pursuing. Through initiatives like this, CoinEx Charity proves that it is more than a blockchain company—it is a partner in creating opportunities for a brighter tomorrow.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

