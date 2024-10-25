CoinEx Introduces Pre-Token Trading: A New Era of Cryptocurrency Engagement

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a leading global crypto exchange, today launches its groundbreaking Pre-Token Trading feature, marking a significant advancement in how users can engage with cryptocurrency. This innovative option allows users to seize opportunities before the official release of popular new tokens or major events. With this exciting new feature, users can pre-mint PreTokens by staking USDT, which they can then trade in the spot market. This creates a unique opportunity for early engagement and investment in upcoming tokens, allowing users to get ahead in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency.

How CoinEx Pre-Token Trading Works

The entire process of Pre-Token Trading is organized into three distinct stages: pre-minting, trading or holding, and delivery. The key participants in this process include pre-minters, who stake their USDT to create PreTokens, holders, who may choose to keep their tokens for future trading, and CoinEx Delivery, which facilitates the final transfer of tokens to users. This structured approach ensures that all participants understand their roles and the flow of the trading process.

For instance, the user wants to anticipate the U.S. presidential election results. The user can issue a "PRE_TRUMP" PreToken by staking USDT to pre-mint the PreTokens. Once trading begins, all users, including the pre-minters, can buy and sell these PreTokens in the spot market, similar to standard trading practices.

Pre-Token Trading Fee Structure (in USDT):

Pre-minting : Free

: Free Trading : Spot market rates, with VIP discounts applicable

: Spot market rates, with VIP discounts applicable Redeeming : 2%, based on the latest futures market price × redeeming amount

: 2%, based on the latest futures market price × redeeming amount Delivery : Pre-minters: Delivery price × pre-minted amount × 1% Holders: Delivery price × held amount × 1%

:

CoinEx is dedicated to providing a user-friendly experience, offering versatile investment opportunities while implementing robust risk management strategies to protect user interests. This commitment to user satisfaction is evident in the design of the Pre-Token Trading feature.

Understanding Risks and CoinEx Ecosystem

While Pre-Token Trading presents exciting opportunities for users, it also carries inherent risks. These include high volatility, potential liquidity issues, and the possibility of market manipulation. With this launch, CoinEx continues to innovate and expand its ecosystem, providing users with new opportunities for profit and engagement in the market.



To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global