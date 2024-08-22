CoinEx launches the newly enhanced website

Long-standing cryptocurrency exchange revitalizes website for better customer experience

exchange revitalizes website for better customer experience Company aims to provide quality-driven features and ensure user satisfaction with all its products and services

CoinEx website to support 18 languages to cover across 200+ countries and regions globally

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx is excited to announce its latest revamp on its website as part of their initiative to make crypto trading easier for everyone. The company has implemented new and upgraded features that users will find useful during their trading activities.

To allow users to keep up with the latest trends and news developments, CoinEx has added its Breaking feature, providing up-to-date news, insights and announcements around the crypto and blockchain industry.

Members will also have opportunities to earn rewards through promotions, including CoinEx's tradeboard, airdrop station and discounts.

CoinEx's asset listings are its most important function for its members. To prioritize users first, CoinEx's research team, specializing in asset evaluation, carefully reviews a coin's potential before listing it.

The team believes many cryptocurrency exchanges provide a variety of tokens to trade on its platform but are not verifying its authenticity prior to being listed.

The research team's ability to foresee a token's development helps them take early action to determine whether the token can meet all requirements to be officially listed on CoinEx.

As users seek to trade the best of the best assets, CoinEx has been able to provide such tokens on its listings, giving its users an edge over other exchanges that may either spend longer periods authorizing the listing or list it immediately without analyzing its activity and possibilities to be successful.

The company's ambitions to create a pleasant user trading experience is reflected in its latest platform upgrades and enhancements.

CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since 2017, CoinEx has provided a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swap, automated market maker (AMM) and financial management services, to 10+ million users worldwide. In order to create an equal and prestigious trading environment, CoinEx dismantles traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services that make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global