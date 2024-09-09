CoinEx Officially Enters the Polish Market: Expanding Global Strategic Reach and Enhancing Brand Influence

HONG KONG , Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to official announcements, CoinEx has officially entered the Polish market. This move not only represents a significant milestone in CoinEx's global expansion strategy but also marks the further deepening of its presence and brand influence in the European market. As a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, CoinEx is committed to providing professional, secure, and efficient crypto trading services to users worldwide. The expansion into Poland is a crucial step in its ongoing globalization efforts.

As one of the central hubs of Europe's economic and financial markets, Poland boasts substantial market potential and well-developed infrastructure. It is also at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency technological innovation. CoinEx aims to leverage its unique geographical location and economic strengths to extend its services to a broader European market by choosing Poland as a key strategic point for its European expansion. This strategic initiative solidifies CoinEx's market position in Eastern Europe and paves the way for further expansion across the entire European continent.

CoinEx has successfully obtained authorization as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland, underscoring its commitment to adhering to the country's stringent financial regulations. This authorization further reinforces CoinEx's reputation as a trustworthy and law-abiding exchange.

To better serve Polish users, CoinEx has established a specialized local market team in Poland. The company is also actively engaging in strategic partnerships with local organizations, such as the Polish Blockchain Association, to promote the adoption and application of blockchain technology in Poland. Additionally, through its CoinEx Charity project, CoinEx is actively participating in local social welfare activities, demonstrating its corporate social responsibility and brand values.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global