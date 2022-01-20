COINFLIP APPOINTS STEVE GRADMAN AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, today announced that Steve Gradman has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Gradman joins the team with more than 30 years of experience in marketing spanning several diverse business organizations from blue chip corporate mainstays to emerging startups. In his new role, he will oversee CoinFlip's multi-tiered marketing efforts as the company expands its service offerings. Under his direction, CoinFlip will expand its brand building efforts and deepen customer engagement.

"This is a pivotal time for CoinFlip as we embark on an impressive evolution of our financial services to meet the growing needs of the novice and experienced cryptocurrency investor," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "Steve joining our rapidly growing team will ensure we are recognized for our consistent innovations and dedication to accessibility in the digital economy space. We couldn't be more optimistic for the experience and quality he will deliver to the organization and look forward to integrating him into the CoinFlip family."

Prior to CoinFlip, Gradman was the head of marketing for Accel Entertainment, the world's largest publicly traded distributed gaming operator where he led thousands of marketing campaigns across advertising, digital marketing, signage, in-store awareness, direct mail and player development initiatives. Preceding his four years at Accel, Gradman held leadership roles at Becker Professional Education and KBooM! Games, launching various programs that redefined the platforms and significantly grew business year-over-year.

"The financial services arm of the digital economy has just begun to take the stage in the banking world. I'm looking forward to being a part of drastic change as cryptocurrency continues to gain popularity in the United States and around the world," said Gradman. "It's important that we tap into and capitalize on every marketing channel to disrupt the traditional banking model. CoinFlip is doing a fantastic job making crypto accessible and easy to understand. I'm thrilled to further this message and put my breadth of experience to work with one of the fastest growing fintech companies in the United States."

Just this past year, CoinFlip was named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, with a five-year growth rate of 1,715,091.9% and revenue of $50 million in 2020. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, the company has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 48 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy. Founded in 2015, the company operates the world's largest network of Bitcoin ATMs by volume with over 3,500 machines across 48 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors with a personal account manager and competitive pricing on over 40 coins. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical ATM transaction fees by as much as half, and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard.

Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

