CoinFlip Redefines Convenience: New Pre-Registration Process Simplifies Bitcoin Transactions

The Leading Bitcoin ATM Operator Introduces Seamless Pre-Approval System for Enhanced Convenience and Security

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading global digital currency platform company, launched today a new pre-registration process that allows customers to obtain pre-approval online before visiting its bitcoin ATMs in person, providing a seamless customer experience that maximizes convenience and security. This new registration process streamlines transactions and enables consumers to register in advance when planning to transact more than $960 per day, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and providing an added layer of security to CoinFlip's compliance protocols.

"At CoinFlip, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that prioritize both convenience and compliance. Our new pre-registration process achieves both and provides our customers a secure, efficient and seamless experience at our kiosks," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "Pre-registration means our customers save valuable time and we maintain the highest standards of safety and security for all our customers' transactions."

Significantly reducing wait times and expediting the transaction process, pre-registration enables users to sign up in as little as two minutes from a phone or desktop. Once verified, customers can enjoy increased daily purchase limits of up to $2,995 per day, subject to state regulations. To pre-register, customers visit the CoinFlip Online ATM Registration portal and enter their phone number and preferred currency. Then, customers verify using an authentication code sent to their phone and have their identification verified.

As a compliance-focused company, CoinFlip is steadfast in its commitment to providing its customers with a secure and safe way to transact with digital currencies using cash. The pre-registration process enables a seamless experience at the point of transaction, in addition to helping protect consumers and prevent fraudulent transactions.

To learn more, visit coinflip.tech/registration. For inquiries or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact CoinFlip's 24/7 award-winning customer support team at 877-757-2646.

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,000 kiosks across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil. CoinFlip's digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible and safe for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding, and networking support to early-stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

SOURCE CoinFlip