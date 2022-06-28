CoinFlip Ranks #1 on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Awards For Second Year in A Row

The 2022 awards highlight the leading financial service provider's unprecedented growth and continued success in the city of Chicago

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency, was named the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Chicago by Crain's Fast 50, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area, for the second year in a row. Companies that make it onto Crain's Fast 50 are bona fide industry leaders whose five-year revenue performance is verified by an outside consultancy, Plante Moran. More than 150 companies applied for consideration, making this year's ranking one of the most competitive in the feature's history, led by financial services, cannabis, and logistics companies.

"This has been a monumental year for CoinFlip and we are thrilled to be recognized as the fastest growing company in Chicago by Crain's for the second year in a row," said Ben Weiss, CEO, and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "We are so grateful our growth continues to be recognized and we don't take for granted the hard work that got us here. Our rock-solid foundation of founders, executives, and entire team have made this possible.".

Proving unbeatable two-year growth, CoinFlip saw revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021, nearly doubling from 2020. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, CoinFlip has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country. In June, the company expanded to Canada, marking its first foray into international growth. With its headquarters located in Chicago, CoinFlip continues to expand its footprint across the United States and internationally.

"This recognition represents more than just growth in numbers, it showcases steadfast growth in innovation. The last twelve months brought strong revenue as well as unprecedented change within the company as we continue to develop our product offerings and create a fully optimized ecosystem centered around the digital economy" said Rory Herriman, Chief Strategy, and Technology Officer at CoinFlip. "There's plenty more to come from CoinFlip in 2022, and beyond!"

Details about the Crain's Fast 50 awards and the list of top-ranking companies are available at: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/fast-50/fastest-growing-companies-chicago

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

About Crain's Chicago Business:

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business.

SOURCE CoinFlip