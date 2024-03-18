COINLEDGER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH METAMASK TO SIMPLIFY TAX REPORTING FOR USERS

Leading cryptocurrency tax software platform has integrated with MetaMask Portfolio, enabling automatic tax reporting.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLedger , a global leading crypto tax-reporting platform, has announced its latest partnership with MetaMask, the leading Web3 self-custody wallet provider. As a result of this partnership, users of MetaMask Portfolio now have the ability to sync their MetaMask transaction history with CoinLedger to enable automatic tax reporting.

"We are extremely excited to be bringing CoinLedger's advanced tax reporting capabilities to the MetaMask customer base," said David Kemmerer, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinLedger. "By reducing the friction associated with calculating and reporting taxes, we're making the cryptocurrency ecosystem more accessible to everyone."

"Integrating top-rated providers to streamline tax reporting is an added benefit for MetaMask users, in a way that's secure, convenient, and easy to use." added Kai Huang, Sr Product Manager at Consensys.

The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers into and out of different blockchain ecosystems, can create challenges for users, especially when it comes to tracking gains and losses—which is necessary for tax reporting. CoinLedger addresses this by integrating with hundreds of leading exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the crypto-economy.

MetaMask Portfolio allows users to track their crypto holdings within a single dashboard. By integrating with CoinLedger, users can now sync their transaction history with CoinLedger's tax reporting software in a single click. This integration automates the cumbersome process of calculating capital gains, losses, and income associated with a user's cryptocurrency activity from their MetaMask wallet.

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custody web3 platform developed by Consensys . MetaMask is the most beloved and trusted way a global user base relies on to mint and collect NFTs, join DAOs, play games and participate in DeFi protocols.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/ .

About CoinLedger

CoinLedger enables seamless portfolio tracking and tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes more straightforward than ever. To learn more about CoinLedger, visit https://coinledger.io/.

