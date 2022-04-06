Coinme Grows Cash-to-Bitcoin Network by 185% YoY, Climbing to Over 21K Locations

Nearly 90% of the U.S. Population is Within Five Miles of Coinme-enabled Location; Exhibits and Launches Sweepstakes at Bitcoin 2022 With Chance to Win $3K in Bitcoin

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme ®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference that it grew its cash-to-bitcoin network by 185% year-over-year to over 21,000 locations nationwide. Coinme's network now outpaces any bitcoin ATM network in the U.S., with nearly 90% of the U.S. population living within five miles of a Coinme-enabled location. As a result, a majority of the American population can purchase bitcoin instantly with cash at a Coinme-enabled Coinstar® kiosk or visit a participating MoneyGram location to purchase or sell bitcoin immediately with cash.

"Since the pandemic, we've seen demand for our services increase as Americans become aware of crypto as a store of value and effective payment rail," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "We've solved the access problem with our cash-to-crypto network that is now larger than many of the largest bank ATM networks. Now, we will continue to educate and build consumer awareness of the multi-pronged benefits of crypto, carrying on the work we started in launching Crypto Literacy Month last November."

Coinme recently ranked #9 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals, the only company outside of California to make the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Region. The company made the 2022 list due to its two-year revenue growth of 1,543% between 2019 and 2021. Outside of revenue growth, the remote-first company has also grown its team across departments, including the engineering, marketing, and product teams, increasing its staff by over 70% from March 2021.

The massive hiring throughout the U.S. and Canada supports the company's forward momentum and commitment to continue growing its network to provide ubiquitous and immediate cash access to bitcoin at grocery stores, retail check cashing centers, and pharmacies nationwide.

"Our partnerships with Coinstar and MoneyGram have allowed us to scale to more locations across the U.S. and reach more customers than ever before," said Sung Choi, SVP of Strategy and Business Development at Coinme. "During 2022, we will continue to expand our product offerings, which now include our API-based embedded crypto financial services, to make it even easier for our partners to offer simple, trusted, affordable and instant access to crypto for their customers, whether via a physical location or within their mobile and web apps."

Purchase Bitcoin Via Coinme with No Transaction Fees at Bitcoin 2022

At the Bitcoin 2022 conference, attendees can visit the Coinme booth (#1312) to learn more about how Coinme makes cash access to bitcoin simple, instant, accessible, and trusted. A Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosk is available at the booth, allowing people to purchase as little as one dollar of bitcoin and have it immediately available in their Coinme Wallet. In addition, exclusively for the conference, Coinme and Coinstar are waiving transaction fees for all Bitcoin 2022 attendees who purchase bitcoin at the Coinstar kiosk via Coinme.

Coinme $3K in Bitcoin Sweepstakes

In celebration of Bitcoin 2022, each transaction made at the Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosk at the Coinme booth will earn an entry to win $3,000 in bitcoin! To see the full rules or enter without a purchase, visit http://www.coinme.com/btc-2022 .

About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme® operates a leading licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., founded in 2014 with a mission to be the world's most trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Through partnerships with Coinstar and MoneyGram, Coinme enables thousands of physical locations in 48 states to facilitate the purchase and sale of bitcoin using cash. The company offers an enterprise-grade API helping to "crypto-enable" legacy financial systems and a vertically integrated suite of consumer products providing a simple, trusted, and affordable way to buy, sell, store, and manage digital currencies. For more information, visit www.coinme.com .

