Coinme Resumes Full Operations in Washington State

Coinme Reaches Agreement with Washington Department of Financial Institutions to Stay Temporary Order to Cease and Desist

SEATTLE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme, Inc., Washington State's first licensed cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (WA DFI) to stay the agency's temporary order to cease and desist, allowing the company to resume full operations in Washington State. The development follows Coinme's submission of detailed financial records and operational information that clarified key facts about the company's business practices.

The lifting of the stay of the temporary cease and desist order will allow Coinme to continue serving customers in Washington State while addressing any remaining concerns.

"Our commitment to customer protection and regulatory compliance remains our top priority," said Neil Bergquist, CEO of Coinme. "We're grateful to the WA DFI for addressing this during a busy holiday season. We look forward to working with the WA DFI to preserve our long-standing collaborative relationship that has been in place since our inception in 2014."

About Coinme

Coinme is a cryptocurrency infrastructure company providing both consumer-facing services, and enterprise Crypto-as-a-Service solutions. Licensed as a money transmitter across multiple states, Coinme operates the nation's largest cash-to-crypto network through partnerships with major retailers and provides API-based cryptocurrency infrastructure to fintech and Web3 companies.

