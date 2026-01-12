Coinme Names Hazen Baron as General Counsel

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Fintech Attorney to Lead Legal Strategy as Licensed and Regulated Stablecoin and Crypto Platform Scales Enterprise Offerings

Coinme , a leading provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform, today announced the appointment of Hazen Baron as its general counsel. Baron will oversee Coinme's legal and regulatory functions and work closely with compliance to support the company's continued expansion of consumer and enterprise crypto services across the U.S. Baron joins as Coinme accelerates its enterprise partnerships and prepares for the next phase of regulatory clarity in stablecoins and digital assets.

In his role, Baron will lead legal strategy, regulatory affairs and corporate governance, with particular focus on licensing expansion, enterprise partnership agreements and navigating the evolving federal and state regulatory landscape for digital assets.

"Hazen brings a rare combination of legal acumen and operational experience in regulated financial services," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "With over a decade of experience at institutions like Western Union and Walmart, he understands how to build digital consumer financial products at scale. His leadership will be instrumental as we navigate evolving regulatory frameworks and expand access to compliant crypto products for both our enterprise and consumer offerings domestically and abroad."

Before joining Coinme, Baron served as legal counsel and director of compliance at Stronghold, where he led legal initiatives for blockchain-based payment systems. He previously held senior legal and compliance roles at Hydrogen, Walmart and Western Union, where he developed enterprise-scale AML, fraud and KYC programs and advised on product launches and regulatory risk.

Baron holds a J.D. and an LL.M. in taxation. He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a member of the Florida Bar.

Founded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform. Coinme's global money movement platform enables a fully native and seamless crypto and stablecoin payment experience within our partners' applications. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively on their front-end while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, users can visit https://coinme.com/enterprise

