Coinme Taps Robert Villaseñor as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

SEATTLE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme ®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Robert Villaseñor as the company's chief legal and compliance officer. This strategic move underscores Coinme's commitment to regulatory compliance and readiness to navigate the cryptocurrency industry's intricate legal and regulatory framework during its accelerated growth and expansion.

"On the heels of celebrating a decade in business and $1 billion dollars in retail sales, Coinme is proud to welcome Robert as its chief legal and compliance officer," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "He has a broad range of legal expertise with a unique understanding of the legal nuances of crypto, money transmission, state and federal regulation and consumer protection. He will be a valuable resource in helping us navigate our continued expansion."

Villaseñor has over 25 years of experience working for various public companies and law firms nationwide. Most recently, he served as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief administrative officer for MoneyGram International, Inc., leading the global legal, compliance, human resources, government relations, internal audit, sourcing and corporate affairs functions. Previously, he was part of the Corporate and Securities Group at Starbucks Corporation and was the chief corporate and securities attorney for two other public companies.

In October 2021, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick appointed Villaseñor to the 16-member Texas Workgroup on Blockchain Matters. The Workgroup was created to develop a master plan for expanding the blockchain industry in Texas and recommend policies and state investments in connection with blockchain technology.

"As Coinme continues to innovate and expand in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry, I'm excited to join the team and help it navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape," said Villaseñor. "Ensuring compliance and minimizing risk while supporting strategic growth will be my top priority, and I look forward to contributing to the company's success and continued leadership in the market."

In the coming months, Coinme plans to onboard new partners, including partners for its crypto-as-a-service offering. The company also intends to expand its network of 40,000 locations, making it easier than ever for people to cash in and out of crypto and utilize digital currencies as part of their everyday financial lives.

About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme® is a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2014 with the mission to be the world's trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Coinme's crypto infrastructure platform, which includes its Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, provides enterprise-grade APIs that "crypto-enable" its partners' digital and physical financial infrastructure. Through its CaaS partners, Coinme also provides the largest cash onramp and offramp network in the world for crypto, with over 40,000 physical locations. For more information, visit www.coinme.com .

