CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced that three of the Company's recently launched physically-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) have cross-listed on Germany's Börse Xetra exchange.

Name ISIN WKN CoinShares Physical Bitcoin GB00BLD4ZL17 A3GPMN CoinShares Physical Ethereum GB00BLD4ZM24 A3GQ2N CoinShares Physical Litecoin GB00BLD4ZP54 A3GRUD

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer added "After launching in January, the CoinShares Physical platform now has over $380m in assets under management and is passported to eleven countries. This cross-listing is another important step for CoinShares Asset Management, providing investors across Europe with easier access to digital assets. We look forward to leveraging the Company's technology and expertise as we build on this momentum and move into new markets, investment exposures and strategic partnerships over the course of the year."

According to the most recent CoinShares Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows Report (dated 1 June 2021) – which tracks inflows and outflows across various crypto investment vehicles - price volatility in crypto markets has been a catalyst for investment, with $74m of net inflows recorded, mainly led by Ethereum and altcoin products.

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, stated "CoinShares delivered the strongest quarterly results in our seven-year history in Q1 2021. These results are the tangible representation of years of commitments and dedication from our teams across our businesses. Focussing on market demand, we launched earlier this year, our institutional platform CoinShares Physical first in Switzerland and now in Europe. Bringing this platform on the German leading exchange Xetra, is offering European institutional investors, an entry point into digital assets whilst benefiting from the credibility and track record of CoinShares International, a Nasdaq OMX listed company."

The listing of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ETPs on Börse Xetra follows approval from the Swedish regulator to distribute the ETPs across the European Union (EU) and the Company's subsequent passporting into Germany. As a result, CoinShares Physical ETPs have been passported from Sweden into Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS .

