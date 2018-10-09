Coinstar Installs Kiosks In Northgate Gonzalez Markets

"We're very pleased to partner with Northgate Gonzalez Markets, a quality supermarket that caters to Hispanic consumers in Southern California," said Lee Pantalone, head of sales, Coinstar, LLC. "Our turnkey service fits the bill for Northgate Gonzalez, allowing them to reduce labor costs and focus store personnel on customer service and store operations."

"We selected Coinstar to replace our previous coin-counting machines because of their superior technology and turnkey service that translates into cost savings for our store operations," said Tom Herman, senior vice president at Northgate Gonzalez Market. "Coinstar is the gold standard in self-service coin counting and provides reliable performance, and that means the service is consistently available our customers and they remain in our stores."

Coinstar® kiosks are now installed at all 40 Northgate Gonzalez Markets. Products available at the kiosks include coin-to-cash, no fee coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. Kiosk locations can be found by visiting www.coinstar.com.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With nearly 20,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Northgate Gonzalez Market

Northgate Gonzalez Market opened its first store in 1980 in Anaheim, Calif., and since then has grown to 40 stores in three California counties including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. The company offers its customers a full-service supermarket with a large meat department, bakery, tortilleria and prepared foods. The supermarkets also feature a sizeable section of domestic and imported Latin American grocery goods to provide a Mexican homeland experience. For more information and locations, visit www.northgatemarket.com.

