Coke Florida Announces Recent Leadership Promotions

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announced three recent leadership promotions.

Gregory Park has been named Vice President, Operational Execution

James Boyce has been named Vice President, Distribution

Nathan Logan II has been named Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

Pictured, left to right: Gregory Park, Vice President, Operational Execution; James Boyce, Vice President, Distribution; Nathan Logan II, Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

"These leaders bring the right combination of expertise, passion, and vision to help Coke Florida deliver on the promises of our 'Next 10' strategy," said Cass Black, Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we sharpen execution and continue strengthening our position as the consumer products company of choice in Florida."

Gregory Park is a seasoned professional in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Prior to joining Coke Florida, he served as the vice president of the National Go to Market Team for The Coca-Cola Company. Greg earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and computer science from Troy University.

James Boyce has over 17 years of experience in the Coca-Cola System. He previously served as Territory General Manager for the Tampa market before stepping into his position as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at Coke Florida where he oversaw the production of more than 100 million cases of beverages annually. Jim holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Nathan Logan II has 17 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including 11 years at Nestlé Waters North America, and five years in the Coca-Cola System. He joined Coke Florida in 2020 as Principal Engineer before serving as Director of Continuous Improvement. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

Leroy Yancey, Senior Vice President, Product Supply Network, added: "As we enter our next decade, it is essential that we continue to evolve our operations to stay closely aligned with the needs of our customers and consumers. These leaders will be instrumental in ensuring we remain agile, efficient, and capable of fueling sustainable growth across our Florida footprint."

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is the sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coke Florida makes, sells, and distributes products of The Coca-Cola Company in an exclusive territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 counties in Florida. The company employs over 5,000 associates and operates four Green Circle Certified manufacturing facilities and eighteen distribution centers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Coke Florida is one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. In 2025, Coke Florida was recognized as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. To learn more, visit www.cokeflorida.com.

