Colangelo & Partners Named Agency of Record for Avignonesi Winery

The partnership aims to position Avignonesi as a leading voice in Tuscany, proving that scale, when rooted in stewardship and transparency, can drive industry-wide impact and shape the future of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano in the U.S.

MONTEPULCIANO, Tuscany, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avignonesi, one of Tuscany's most forward-thinking estates, is pleased to announce its partnership with Colangelo & Partners, a leading fine wine, spirits, and lifestyle public relations agency. The collaboration signals a strategic expansion in the United States, aimed at deepening Avignonesi's presence while reinforcing its position as a benchmark producer from Montepulciano and as a model for responsible viticulture.

"We are excited to partner with Colangelo & Partners as Avignonesi enters a period of growth," said Matteo Giustiniani, CEO & Winemaker of Avignonesi. "Our size allows us to have a meaningful impact - on the land, on our community, and on the global perception of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. We believe that scale does not dilute craftsmanship: rather it increases our responsibility. Through agricultural honesty, regenerative practices and a deep understanding of terroir, we aim to demonstrate that large estates can lead with integrity while crafting wines of precision and character."

Founded in 1974 and named for the Avignonesi family, the estate has long been a leading producer in Montepulciano. Since its acquisition by Virginie Saverys in 2009, the family-owned winery has become a model of regenerative viticulture, fully embracing organic and biodynamic practices and embedding long-term environmental stewardship into its philosophy, as reﬂected in its Benefit Corporation certification. Today, under the leadership of Virginie's children, Basile and Eline Aloy, the 400-acre estate spanning Montepulciano and Cortona has reduced emissions by 45% since 2018, transitioned to 80% renewable energy, and planted over 3,000 trees to enhance biodiversity. Through this place-conscious approach, Avignonesi not only nurtures the land but also cultivates a community of ambassadors who champion its values of quality and sustainability in Montepulciano.

Avignonesi is also contributing to the renewed momentum of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Long overlooked and often confused with Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, the appellation is experiencing a measured resurgence. Its savory, terroir-driven expression of Sangiovese—structured yet refined, vibrant yet age-worthy—aligns naturally with growing American appreciation for wines defined by freshness, balance, and authenticity.

At the same time, the estate continues to honor its history in Cortona, where international varieties have found a distinctive voice in clay-rich soils. Desiderio Toscana IGT, a benchmark Merlot since its first vintage, remains an iconic expression of the estate — a wine whose depth and lively energy resonates strongly as Merlot experiences renewed appreciation in the U.S. market.

"Avignonesi represents a compelling evolution within Tuscany," said Megan DeAngelo, Italian Group Director at Colangelo & Partners. "It is rare to see an estate of this scale operate with such clarity of purpose and transparency. Its commitment to stewardship, combined with wines that speak clearly to American palates, positions Avignonesi as a leader not only within Montepulciano, but within the broader conversation about the future of flne wine."

The winery currently produces a number of wines in addition to Deisidero, most notably its 'Poggetto di Sopra' Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG - a 100% Sangiovese that acts as one of Avignonesi's purest expressions of place, bringing out the characteristics of its environment, particularly its clay soil.

For more information on Avignonesi, please visit: www.avignonesi.it.

About Avignonesi

Founded in the 1970s and named after a noble Renaissance family from Montepulciano, Avignonesi has redefined what it means to be a Tuscan winery in the 21st century, uniting heritage and vision through a model of conscious viticulture. At its core lies Le Capezzine, a historic estate and former agricultural model farm transformed into a biodynamic beacon where innovation, tradition, and sustainability converge in service of long-term stewardship and transparency; in doing so, it has cultivated a strong community of biodynamic-minded and trained professionals in Montepulciano. The wines reﬂect this commitment: characteristically elegant, they are true interpreters of place and pure expressions of their grapes, made exclusively from estate-grown fruit to ensure each bottle is a genuine expression of its land.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for quality results, creativity and a return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to inﬂuence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly recognizable brands, and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers, regional and national institutions and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

Media Contact: Madeleine Hayes, [email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations