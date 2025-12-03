Colb Launches Tokenized SpaceX Equity (CSPX), Bringing Pre-IPO Access to Plume

CSPX offers programmable, onchain investment to SpaceX via Plume, the world's largest RWA chain

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield, today announced that Colb Finance has launched CSPX, the first tokenized access to SpaceX on Plume. Together, Plume and Colb Finance are unlocking a new era of onchain access to one of the most anticipated private markets brought to the onchain RWA ecosystem.

CSPX gives qualified users on Plume transparent, proportional economic exposure to an underlying position in SpaceX shares, bringing private-market access onchain for the first time. Pre-IPO exposure is typically reserved for institutional investors and late-stage venture funds, making it one of the hardest segments of the market for individuals to access. By tokenizing this exposure, CSPX makes a traditionally closed asset class programmable and accessible through the Colb web app for users who complete onboarding and meet eligibility requirements.

The launch complements Plume's existing suite of tokenized assets across treasuries, private credit, payment financing, institutional funds, and stablecoin infrastructure.

"SpaceX is one of the most valuable private companies in history, and access to it has been limited to a small circle of institutional investors," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-Founder and CBO or Plume. "By bringing tokenized SpaceX exposure onchain with Colb, we're unlocking a category of assets that investors simply couldn't reach before. This is real utility, real demand, and a real step forward for the future of tokenized finance."

Since mainnet, Plume has grown to 280,000+ RWA holders, $645M+ in RWA TVL, and 200+ onchain RWA integrations, representing the single largest community of tokenized-asset users in the world. Colb's arrival further solidifies Plume's role as the leading distribution layer for tokenized investing.

"The Web3 community deserves more than speculative tokens. It needs infrastructure that unlocks access to real world assets. Colb and Plume are building that foundation. By bringing institutional-grade RWAs to Plume, we're enabling blockchain-native users to own, access, and interact with investments as code, not paper," said Yulgan, Co-Founder of Colb Finance.

CSPX provides onchain economic exposure to SpaceX shares through interests in an underlying structure that holds the equity position. The token reflects the proportional value of the SpaceX exposure and can be accessed by qualified investors through the Colb web app on Plume mainnet.

Plume is the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield. Since mainnet in July 2025, Plume has become the world's largest RWA ecosystem, home to more than 50% of all RWA holders, $600M+ in TVL, and 200+ projects.

Backed by Galaxy Digital, YZi Labs, and Brevan Howard, Plume combines institutional trust with crypto-native design. On Plume, Real-World Assets move, trade, and earn like any DeFi-native token. With built-in compliance and full EVM composability, Plume is defining the future of onchain finance as permissionless, programmable, and truly global.

Colb is building the protocol layer for tokenized private markets. Through a non custodial web app, Colb brings curated private market strategies, Pre IPO exposure and programmable financial products onchain in a format designed for usability and transparency.

