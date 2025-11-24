Plume, Hyperliquid, & Aptos Lead the Inaugural Launch Cohort of Paxos' USDG0 Omnichain Stablecoin

USDG0 brings fully backed, regulated stablecoin liquidity to high-growth DeFi environments, strengthening the next wave of onchain finance.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield, today announced that it has joined Hyperliquid and Aptos as part of the inaugural launch cohort for USDG0 — a new omnichain version of the USDG stablecoin issued by Paxos Labs and enabled by LayerZero's OFT standard.

Together, these networks represent some of the fastest-growing hubs of onchain activity, offering deep liquidity, crypto-native user bases, and the institutional-grade infrastructure required to support regulated stablecoins at scale.

"Plume is proud to join the initial USDG0 launch cohort, alongside Hyperliquid and Aptos. USDG0 brings a fully backed, yield-aligned stablecoin infrastructure into the Plume ecosystem, enabling a new level of trusted, compliant liquidity for our community." said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-Founder and CBO of Plume.

In just five months since mainnet, Plume has attracted 280,000+ active RWA holders and $645 million in RWA TVL — making it one of the fastest-growing retail and institutional ecosystems in the category. This global dominance offers a uniquely powerful environment for USDG0 adoption.

USDG0: Expanding Regulated Stablecoin Infrastructure on Plume

USDG0 is a bridged, omnichain-enabled version of USDG, Paxos' fully backed and regulated stablecoin with a market capitalization exceeding $997 million. USDG powers the Global Dollar Network (GDN), enabling compliant, cash-equivalent stablecoin infrastructure across leading chains.

With USDG0, this infrastructure expands to Plume using LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. When users transfer USDG to another chain, USDG0 is minted while the original USDG remains locked in audited, secure contracts. This preserves the 1:1 fiat backing that defines USDG's regulatory trust profile.

USDG0 on Plume enables:

Native USDG0 liquidity across the Plume and Nest ecosystems

Yield aligned with U.S. Treasury benchmarks, offered compliantly onchain

Embedded stablecoin liquidity for builders across DeFi

Distribution to Plume's 280K+ users, the largest RWA holder base in the world

This integration positions Plume as one of the most powerful launchpads for regulated stablecoin distribution in the next cycle.

About Plume

Plume is the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield. Since mainnet in July 2025, Plume has become the world's largest RWA ecosystem, home to more than 50% of all RWA holders, $600M+ in TVL, and 200+ projects.

Backed by Apollo Global Management, Huan Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, YZi Labs, and Brevan Howard, Plume combines institutional trust with crypto-native design. On Plume, Real-World Assets move, trade, and earn like any DeFi-native token. With built-in compliance and full EVM composability, Plume is defining the future of onchain finance as permissionless, programmable, and truly global.

More at plumenetwork.xyz

