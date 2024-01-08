Cold and Flu Supplements Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: A $36.6 Billion Market by 2030, with CAGR of 11.5% During 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold And Flu Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Herbal Extracts, Natural Molecules), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold and flu supplements market size is expected to reach USD 36.61 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.The increasing awareness about health and well-being has encouraged consumers to take a proactive approach toward managing their health, including preventing and treating cold and flu symptoms. People are no longer satisfied with simply treating the symptoms; instead, they are taking a more preventive approach by boosting their immune system to reduce the risk of developing flu & cold. Consumers now recognize the crucial role of a strong immune system in combating illnesses like colds and flu.

They are actively seeking ways to enhance their immune function and are turning to supplements that claim to provide immune support. These supplements often contain various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal ingredients believed to boost immune function and promote overall wellness. Natural molecule-based supplements are often perceived as safer than pharmaceutical drugs, as they are derived from natural sources and are generally considered to have a lower risk of adverse effects. This perception of safety resonates with consumers who prefer a gentler and more natural approach to managing cold & flu symptoms. Furthermore, natural molecule-based supplements are increasingly available in various distribution channels, including pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health food stores, online platforms, and specialty retailers.

Their visibility and accessibility are expected to drive their demand and consumption during the forecast period. Collaborations aimed at the distribution of nutritional and mineral supplements are likely to support market growth. For instance, in October 2022, Animine, a France-based company known for its production and distribution of precision minerals, partnered with Grupo ISA for the exclusive distribution of its products and solutions in Mexico. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Grupo ISA's portfolio of nutritional solutions and enable the company to offer a wider range of innovative products to the North American market.

Cold And Flu Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • The vitamins & minerals segment accounted for the largest share of 40.1% in 2022. These essential nutrients play a vital role in supporting immune function and overall well-being. Thus, they are commonly incorporated into cold and flu supplements to enhance immunity and aid in recovery
  • The pharmacies & drug stores segment accounted for the largest share of 48.5% in 2022. The primary reason behind the increased sales through this distribution channel is the presence of knowledgeable pharmacists who can offer expert guidance and advice to consumers seeking cold & flu supplements. This expertise instills consumer trust and contributes to higher sales figures
  • North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.4% of the global market in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers in the region leading to a heightened interest in maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • The region's focus on wellness and preventive healthcare also drives the demand for cold & flu supplements

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cold and Flu Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographics Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Key Observations & Findings

Chapter 5. Cold and Flu Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Vitamins & Minerals
5.3. Natural Molecules
5.4. Herbal Extract

Chapter 6. Cold and Flu Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Pharmacies & Drug Stores
6.3. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
6.4. Online
6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Cold and Flu Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

  • Wakunaga of America, Co. Ltd
  • Neurobiologix, Inc.
  • KLAIRE LABS
  • Nordic Naturals
  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
  • Nature's Way Products, LLC
  • NU SKIN
  • Flora Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Amway
  • NOW Foods
  • Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
  • The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a415oz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Personalization Consumer Trend Analysis 2023: How New Concepts and Ideas Fit Into And Challenge Current Consumer Trends

Personalization Consumer Trend Analysis 2023: How New Concepts and Ideas Fit Into And Challenge Current Consumer Trends

The "Personalization - Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 'Personalization' is one of...
Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine: How the Interest in Holistic Wellness is Enhancing the Relevance of the Self-Care Trend

Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine: How the Interest in Holistic Wellness is Enhancing the Relevance of the Self-Care Trend

The "Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine - How to Align to the Self-Care Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.