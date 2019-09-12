Cold Chain Logistics Market in APAC to Reach $162.65 Bn, by 2026 at 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type (Cold Storage and Cold Chain Transport), End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Product (Refrigerators and Air Conditioning), and Technology (Air Blown and Eutectic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the cold chain logistics market in APAC garnered $61.13 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $162.65 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in number of refrigerated warehouses, development of pharmaceutical sector, and rise of proposed food sector are expected to drive the growth in the market. However, high operational cost and lack of standardization hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of automated software and availability of RFID technologies would create new opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5412

Cold storage segment to continue its dominance during the forecast period

Based on business type, the cold storage segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for food and pharmaceuticals products. Contrarily, the cold chain transport is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in demand from the processed foods sector and surge in need of effective cold chain transportation.

Meat, fish, & sea food segment to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the meat, fish, & sea food segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to significant rise in consumption annually. However, the dairy & frozen desserts segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to growth in the retail market and rapid surge in demand for frozen food.

Japan to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on country, Japan accounted for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-tenth of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing pharmaceutical sector in the region. Moreover, Vietnam is expected to register the largest CAGR of 22.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to considerable growth of the processed food sector.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5412

Leading market players

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

JWD Info Logistics Public Company Limited

OOCL Logistics Limited

SCG Logistics Management Company Limited

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

X2 Logistics Networks (X2 Group)

SF Express

CWT Pte. Limited (CWT International Limited.)

CJ Rokin Logistics and others.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Industry Reports:

Cold Chain Logistics Market is Expected to Reach $585,105.6 Million by 2026

Global Logistics Market to Reach $ 12,256 Billion by 2022

E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million by 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research