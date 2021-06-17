Cold chain market to grow by USD 230.29 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Chain Market Analysis Report by Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, and beverages, bakery and confectionery, and Healthcare), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cold-chain-market-industry-analysis

The cold chain market is driven using RFID in cold chain logistics. In addition, the increasing number of trade corridors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cold Chain Market.

The standard RFID tracking and tracing support the planning and fast decision-making. The cold chain RFID system includes a tag, a sensor, and a reader, which communicate through radio transmission. RFID devices provide more accurate reading without opening the package. RFID derives can be placed in cold storage transport vehicles which will help enterprises to monitor the environment temperature on the go. Also, it helps in managing the temperature inside the vehicle. These data help enterprises to take necessary steps regarding quality control and efficient distribution of products. Hence, the use of RFID will drive the growth of the global cold chain market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cold Chain Companies:

AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group offers cold storage solutions equipped with various types of infrastructure, including mobile racking and AS/RS.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust offers cold chain logistics and temperature-controlled warehouses for enterprise storage requirements.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers road transport cold chain solutions for the life science industry.

John Swire & Sons Ltd.

John Swire & Sons Ltd. offers premier public refrigerated warehousing and related logistics services.

Kloosterboer

Kloosterboer offers services such as logistics, storage, repacking and bundling products, cross-docking, and order picking and shock freezing in the cold chain.

Cold Chain Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

Refrigerated warehouse - size and forecast 2019-2024

Refrigerated transportation - size and forecast 2019-2024

Cold Chain Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

Meat, fish, and seafood - size and forecast 2019-2024

Dairy and frozen desserts - size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruits, vegetables, and beverages - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bakery and confectionery - size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - size, and forecast 2019-2024

Cold Chain Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2019-2024

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45092

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe- The third-party logistics (3PL) market size in Europe is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others), service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others), and geography (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Defense Logistics Market- The defense logistics market is segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T17-v3_wk25_005&utm_content=IRTNTR45092

