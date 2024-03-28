Cold Chain Monitoring Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

28 Mar, 2024, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Cold Chain Monitoring Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cold Chain Monitoring Software segment is estimated at 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products
- Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions
- Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring
- Shrinking Arable Land
- Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics
- Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case
- Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions
- Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System
- Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector
- Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market
- Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America
- Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring
- Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem
The report covers 55 key competitors in the industry.
A selection of featured companies include:
- Emerson Electric Company
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Aeris Communications, Inc.
- Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
- Americold
- Haier Biomedical
- Kii Corporation
- Klinge Corporation
- Agro Merchants Group
- Burris Logistics
- Elpro-Buchs AG
- Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.
- Hanwell Solutions Ltd.
- JRI Company
- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- A Prelude to Cold Chain
- An Insight into Cold Chain Monitoring
- Cold Chain Monitoring- Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods
- Cold Chain Monitoring Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Equipment Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgvtnc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
