Cold Chain Monitoring Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

The global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Cold Chain Monitoring Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cold Chain Monitoring Software segment is estimated at 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Shrinking Arable Land

Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

and Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

